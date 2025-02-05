Jurassic World Rebirth Trailer: Scarlett Johansson and Jonathan Bailey Take on Dangerous Dino Mission; WATCH
Jurassic World Rebirth trailer shows Jonathan Bailey and Scarlett Johansson on a survival mission to seek dinosaur DNA. Scroll down to watch the action-packed first look.
The first trailer for Jurassic World: Rebirth has arrived, offering everyone a thrilling glimpse of the newest film in this iconic franchise. Starring Jonathan Bailey, Scarlett Johansson, and Mahershala Ali, this action-packed adventure is filled with prehistoric peril.
Set five years after Jurassic World: Dominion (which was released in 2022), this exciting story follows an elite team on a hazardous mission. Bailey, Johansson, and Ali portray specialists sent to a mysterious island to obtain genetic samples from three of the largest dinosaurs—one marine, one terrestrial, and most importantly, one aerial—in order to develop a revolutionary life-saving drug for humans.
These rare specimens hold the key to groundbreaking medical advancements while dinosaurs struggle to survive in a rapidly changing world. In the trailer, the team finds themselves stranded on an island filled with secrets and ancient beasts. With guns blazing and dinosaurs lurking, Johansson—no stranger to taking on deadly missions—leads the team as Zora Bennett, a former mercenary.
Jonathan Bailey plays Dr. Henry Loomis, a paleontologist whose expertise is crucial to the mission's success. Meanwhile, Mahershala Ali portrays Duncan Kincaid, the team's responsible leader, guiding them through treacherous terrain to ensure they don't end up as dino dinners.
Rounding out the ensemble cast are Luna Blaise, David Iacono, Audrina Miranda, Philippine Velge, Bechir Sylvain, Ed Skrein, Rupert Friend, and Manuel Garcia-Rulfo.
The official description of the movie reads, "Anchored by iconic action superstar Scarlett Johansson, Emmy and SAG nominee Jonathan Bailey, and two-time Oscar winner Mahershala Ali, this action-packed new chapter follows an extraction team racing to the most dangerous place on Earth—an island research facility from the original Jurassic Park, inhabited by the worst of the worst that were left behind."
Can Scarlett Johansson guarantee Jonathan Bailey's safety on this perilous mission? Directed by Gareth Edwards, Jurassic World: Rebirth arrives in theaters on July 2, 2025.
Scarlett Johansson Reveals Why She Hid Her ‘Weird Stalker’ Jurassic Park Obsession From Steven Spielberg