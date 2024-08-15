Juror No. 2: Francesca Eastwood Shares Insight into Her Experience on Set with Her Father

Francesca Eastwood spoke of her new movie, Running on Empty, a morbid romantic comedy focused on "What if you knew the exact date of your death?" Francesca has been busy with other projects, including a highly anticipated film, Juror 2, directed by her Oscar-winning father. The film features a splendid cast, while moviegoers keep wondering if this might be his final project.

Francesca said, "It's really hard for me as his daughter to even think about that question because, you know, a lot of people on set [of Juror No. 2] are like, 'Oh, it's his final film! We had to be here!' Like, a lot of the newbies, not the usual crew and stuff. It's just hard for me to think like that. I don't like to think like that, but I will say it's a solid flick. It's a solid movie. There are great performances in it, and I'm a lucky son of a gun to be in it."

Francesca shared her excitement for the film and stated that she could not share anything about her character and that she felt proud of her father and herself. Across six different decades, Clint Eastwood has crafted masterpieces.

In Fargo's third season, Francesca Eastwood worked alongside her mother, acclaimed actress Frances Fisher. Both portrayed the same character at different life stages. Francesca shared, "It's something I'm really, really proud of. That was one of those things that I auditioned for and didn’t think I’d get. I felt very lucky to have the part. I was very nervous—looking back, I wish I’d been more confident! But I was in my early to mid-20s, so it was different." She was pleased with her mother’s portrayal of the older version of the character and was satisfied with the role. Fisher executed the role with the right mannerisms without much discussion.

Additionally, Francesca discussed her experience filming Juror No. 2 with her father, Clint Eastwood, and shared insights into the new death-centric comedy.

In Running on Empty, Francesca Eastwood captivated audiences as Nicola, a character who blends elements of Legally Blonde with a femme fatale. Nicola ends her relationship with Mort (Keir Gilchrist) after a futuristic test predicts she has less than a year to live. Eastwood, drawn to philosophical themes, enjoyed the film’s morbid humor and its exploration of life, death, and purpose.

She shared, "I think about that stuff every night. So I absolutely loved that. Nicola is so unconcerned about death in a way that I am not, and I thought it would be a lot of fun to play someone with an agenda and a shamelessness about their situation." Running on Empty is currently playing in theaters.

