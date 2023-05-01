Jury Duty fame Ronald Gladden on what it was like to learn the show: It took months for me to come.....

Ronald Gladden is currently making headlines after he was on the Jury Duty joke and admitted that it wasn't easy to shake everything he saw. In a conversation with a tabloid, he shared how it like to learn the whole show was an elaborate prank and that he was only one who thought it was real. Talking about the Freevee show, “It's gone back to normal now, yes. But I'm not kidding, months and months down the road after this I was still getting hit with things like, Oh wow, was that staged, was that fake, was that an actor? It took months for me to come to the realization that this actually happened and to accept it.”

Ronald Gladden’s mental health always came first

Talking about Ronald’s mental health, showrunner Cody Heller said, “His mental health obviously always came first, and we never wanted to do anything to traumatize him or do anything to make him feel bad in any way," she says. "But the whole point of the show was to celebrate this guy being a hero, which I mean, who knew that we could wind up with literally the kindest man in the world?"

Cast members used to assume Ronald is in the room everytime

There were times when the ruse was nearly exposed mostly when James Marsden had a real-life conversation while Ronald went to the bathroom. He said, "We didn't know he was in the room because he balked, he went to the bathroom and he balked and came back in. So we were really careful then on after, like, 'We can't have conversation. We have to have to assume he is in the room at all times.'"

