‘Just A Lie’: Oprah Winfrey Gets Slammed On Internet After Making Controversial Statements About ‘Thin People’
Oprah Winfrey is heavily slammed on the internet for making controversial statements about thin people during her podcast. Scroll down to read the details.
Oprah Winfrey’s controversial statements about thin people have been turning heads on the internet. The talk show host took to her Instagram to share a short clip of her conversation with Dr. Ania Jastreboff, which drew backlash from the audience for her claims regarding weight loss drugs.
During her discussion with the professional, Winfrey stated, “One of the things that I realized the very first time I took a GLP-1 was that all these years I thought that thin people—those people—just had more willpower.”
However, many netizens on social media disapproved of the conversation. One user shared, “Thin people also think about food all the time, but they work hard to manage their physical and mental needs in a healthy way, and not by taking medication.”
Another wrote, “I think about it constantly but just don’t eat it.” A netizen went on to say that Winfrey’s statement is “just a lie.”
One of the followers on Instagram confronted the journalist in a lengthy comment. They wrote, “There are many thin people, or others who are a healthy weight but not necessarily ‘thin,’ who do, in fact, draw on willpower and strategic tactics to keep their weight down. They create an environment that, unlike most of our society, is NOT obesogenic.”
They further added, “Just because you are on a new bandwagon doesn’t mean that you should speak in a way that suggests your perception of reality is definitive. It is not.”
Meanwhile, during her conversation with Dr. Ania Jastreboff, Oprah Winfrey revealed that she lost weight using drugs in December 2023.
