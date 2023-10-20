‘Just a quick note to say…’: When Liam Hemsworth shared the heartbreaking post and wished his ex Miley Cyrus ‘nothing but happiness’

Moving on is a journey of its own which has its own setbacks and difficulties. The relationship between Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth were one of the most talked about affairs in the showbiz industry, as their divorce was highly discussed all over the internet. However, as they parted their ways, the Hunger Games actor spoke out for the first time since his split from the pop star in a heartfelt Instagram post as he wished her nothing but health and happiness. The Australian actor officially broke his silence in the wake of his separation from his ex-wife.

Liam Hemsworth spoke after breaking up with Miley Cyrus

Following the couple calling it quits less than a year after tying the knot, a rep for the pop star said, "Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time" in a statement. Reacting to the breakup, Liam Hemsworth broke his silence for the first time since his split from Miley Cyrus. The Hunger Games actor made his feelings clear in a heartfelt Instagram post as he shared a photo of a sunset over a beach, presumably his native Byron Bay, Australia, where he was spending time.

"Hi all," The Hunger Games actor began the post as he added, "Just a quick note to say that Miley and I have recently separated and I wish her nothing but health and happiness going forward.” The post later read, "This is a private matter and I have not made, nor will I be making, any comments to any journalists or media outlets. Any reported quotes attributed to me are false.” He ended the post by saying, “Peace and Love.”

Why did Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus divorce?

Reportedly, it was the pop star’s decision to divorce as the couple agreed to part ways. Miley Cyrus said the decision to end their relationship was partially motivated by "trauma" after losing their home in a fire. She also revealed that she performed at Glastonbury Festival the same day that she decided to end her marriage with Liam Hemsworth.

