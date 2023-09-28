'Just annex...': When Ryan Reynolds recommended puppies to be 'national symbol of Wales' to take on 'England'

We are revisiting that adorable time when Ryan Reynolds and Robert McElhenney answered fan questions while playing with puppies for a BuzzFeed video. “Bring in the hounds,” they said as they started with the video. During the interview, Ryan Reynolds also spoke about the possibility of Wales annexing England if they had puppies as their national symbol.

When Ryan Reynolds spoke about puppies as the national symbol of Wales

During the interview, Ryan Reynolds started with one of his classic jokes saying, “Puppies are my favorite thing in the whole wide world and they’re Rob’s favorite food.” Rob reacted to Reynolds’ statement saying, “Oh yeah, I thought you said you hated children and puppies.” To which Ryan replied, “It was definitely children, not puppies though. What have they ever done to my sleep patterns?” The two continued joking with each other as they went on with the interview.

They were asked to talk about a favorite memory while shooting Welcome to Wrexham, one that didn’t make it to the final cut. McElhenney replied to this question by telling Ryan, “Well maybe it was when I came to your house, I spent some time at your house with your family. That was great.”

Ryan and Rob were then asked how they felt visiting Wrexham for the first time, and if they enjoyed exploring Wales. To this Renolds reacted, referring to the puppy in his hand. He said, “This should be like the national symbol of Wales. Feel like if they had puppies like this in Wales as their national icons, they could finally take England.” He added, “Just like annex England, just turn the whole thing into Wales.”

Rob McElhenney shared how he and Ryan Reynolds manage business conflicts

Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney have been hands-on in their co-ownership of Wrexham AFC as they share a great bond as friends. McElhenney once shared on the Fearless In Devotion podcast how the duo dealt with disagreements.

He revealed, "Yeah, we do (disagree) That's the sign of a healthy relationship. We just don't like being in a situation where we're arguing over something and it's not the thing you were originally talking about and it's spilt into 10 other things you've not had an agreement on. We never let those things fester. If we ever have a disagreement we approach it out of love and respect and recognise we both just want what's best for the club and manage it that way."

Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney not only have a strong bromance going on, but they are also business partners who co-own a soccer team called Wrexham AFC. They also released their sports documentary series called ‘Welcome to Wrexham’.

