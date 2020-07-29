Just like ARMY, Khalid will never get over Jimin's mesmerising song Serendipity and his IG story is proof

  1. Home
Khalid showed his appreciation for BTS member Jimin's dreamy single from Love Yourself: Her, Serendipity through his Instagram Stories. Check out the 22-year-old singer's IG story dedicated to Serendipity below.
In 2019, Khalid was seen singing along to Serendipity when he attended a BTS concert at Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California.In 2019, Khalid was seen singing along to Serendipity when he attended a BTS concert at Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California.
BTS has millions and millions of ARMY members who absolutely adore the septet for their amazing music and charming personalities. Even celebrities have fallen under the talented spell of BTS; whether it be talk show hosts like Jimmy Fallon and James Corden or even John Cena, Ariana Grande and Shawn Mendes. If there is one celebrity who might be a major Jimin bias, it's Khalid! The 22-year-old singer has always shared his admiration for BTS and more specifically ChimChim!

It was in 2018 when Khalid professed his love for Jimin's dreamy single from Love Yourself: Her, Serendipity. "I can’t stop playing this @BTS_twt sooooo good," he had tweeted back then about the song. While ARMY is still mesmerised by Baby Mochi's vocals in the track, no one is a bigger Serendipity fanboy than the Better singer. Khalid had even made his presence felt at the BTS World Tour Love Yourself: Speak Yourself May 19, 2019 concert at Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California, where he was seen singing along to Jimin's performance. Now, showing his appreciation for Serendipity one more time is Khalid himself, courtesy of his Instagram Stories.

Khalid shared a video of his car radio and the song that he's listening to is, as you would guess it, Serendipity. And, the cute emoticon attached shows us the emotions he feels while listening to the song.

Check out Khalid's IG story dedicated to Jimin's Serendipity below:

Well, we can't blame Khalid because we're still obsessed with Serendipity!

Is Serendipity your favourite Jimin solo song? Let us know your views in the comments section below.

