'Just because we are friends': Jimmy Butler addressed dating rumors with Shakira; DEETS Inside

Jimmy Butler, the 34-year-old NBA star from the Miami Heat, recently addressed the rumors swirling around his relationship with 46-year-old singer Shakira. The pair was spotted hanging out together in July, leading to speculation about a potential romance.

Jimmy Butler addressed dating rumors with Shakira

In a recent interview with Rolling Stone, Jimmy decided to set the record straight.He began by praising Shakira, “She’s an incredible human being and an incredible talent, but you never know what people are doing so people just make stuff up,” however, he made it clear that appearances can be deceiving, stating, “Just because we are friends, she lives in Miami, and her sons are big basketball fans — that doesn’t mean anybody’s dating, he added, “Just because people hang out doesn’t mean anybody’s dating. But it gives everybody something to talk about, so y’all take it and y’all run with it.

She’s very, very cool and that’s all I got!” Jimmy lightened the mood when Rolling Stone playfully referred to Shakira's famous song Hips Don't Lie, and he responded with a laugh, saying, "Yeah, you like that?"

Jimmy and Shakira were reported to be in a relationship

These comments from Jimmy come on the heels of a report from Us Weekly less than two months ago, suggesting that he and Shakira were growing closer and enjoying each other's company. A source had mentioned to US weekly that, "Jimmy makes Shakira smile, and she’s really enjoying getting to know him on a deeper level." The insider added that Jimmy stood out from Shakira's past relationships as he took the lead and made her feel valued by initiating plans and pursuing her.

While they're taking things slowly, the source noted that, “She appreciates how he takes the lead in the relationship,” they further added, “He’s the one who makes plans with her, pursues her, and it makes her feel valued. [Shakira] definitely open to seeing where things go. It’s too early to tell if there’s long-term potential there.”

Before her connection with Jimmy, Shakira had made headlines due to her separation from Gerard Pique in June 2022. The former couple had been together for 11 years and confirmed their split in a statement emphasizing their focus on their children's well-being and requesting privacy during the challenging time.

