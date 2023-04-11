'Just cancel it': American Horror Story fans upset after Kim Kardashian joins Season 12 cast with Emma Roberts

American reality television star Kim Kardashian has joined the cast of season twelve of American Horror Story and fans of the anthology horror television series are not happy about it. Continue reading to know more about what the netizens are saying about this news.

Fans react to Kim Kardashian joining American Horror Story

Co-creator Ryan Murphy, actress Emma Roberts, and Kardashian herself announced the news of the 42-year-old joining the cast of the popular show through their Instagram on Monday, April 10. The official Instagram account of the show posted a promo video about the series' return with the caption, "It's happening. @emmaroberts will be joined by @kimkardashian for @ahsfx Season 12. Coming this summer."

In the clip, creepy music plays while the names of the actors show up on the screen. Meanwhile, fans of the horror show were surprised, shocked and definitely not happy with this piece of news. "I will not support any Kardashian/Jenner business and this counts. I'm done," one user commented. Another wrote, "Nobody asked for Kim [annoyed face emoji] guess it's about to be a real horror story [thumbs down emoji]."

"Kim Kardashian starring? Wtf did I just read? That’s the most horrifying part of the entire AHS franchise," a third replied. While one user said, "If you're trying to kill off the show, just cancel it. Don't make it die a slow, painful, embarrassing death. Or please let her be the 'celebrity' victim that dies before the opening credits, like in Scream," another felt, "If a Kardashian is in it then I'm officially giving up on this show."

American Horror Story co-creator Ryan Murphy issued a statement and told The Hollywood Reporter, "Kim is among the biggest and brightest television stars in the world and we are thrilled to welcome her to the AHS family. Emma and I are excited about collaborating with this true force in the culture." Talking about Kardashian's role he said, "Halley Feiffer has written a fun, stylish, and ultimately terrifying role, especially for Kim, and this season is ambitious and unlike anything we have ever done."

Murphy was reportedly impressed with Kim's performance on Saturday Night Live, which led to him vouching for a unique role for her on American Horror Story. The upcoming season is entitled Delicate and is based on the book Delicate Condition by Danielle Valentine. American Horror Story is scheduled to begin shooting in New York City this month and can be expected to release around June.