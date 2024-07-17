'Just Can't Take It': Kim Kardashian Reveals She Slept In Saran Wrap To Deal With Psoriasis

Kim Kardashian has opened up about her battle with psoriasis. In a recent episode of the SHE MD podcast, she shared personal insights into her experience with the chronic skin condition and some unconventional methods she explored in her quest for relief. Among Kris Jenner's six children, Kim Kardashian is the only one who inherited psoriasis.

Psoriasis battle; Kardashian goes public

She was diagnosed with the condition when she was thirty years old. “I remember going out in New York and I wore this silver sequined dress and it was itchy, and I thought it was just a rash from the dress because it came that night. And then I got home, saw my mom… She looked at my legs and goes, ‘Oh my God, you have psoriasis?’”, she remembered.

Over the years, Kim Kardashian has tried various treatments for her psoriasis. Initially, a cortisone shot provided temporary relief, but the condition eventually returned and persisted for five years.“One day I'll just have an itch attack and I'll scratch it and it'll all start bleeding, and I just can't take it,” she said.

Trying out ideas

Once Kardashian posted about her struggles with psoriasis on social media and received a flood of home remedies from her followers. Eager to find relief, she tried a variety of unconventional treatments, including drinking tar tea and using special herbs. Additionally, she experimented with a celery juice diet for six weeks and tested various creams, both natural and prescription.

The most effective piece of advice came from Beverly Hills dermatologist Dr Harold Lancer who recommended applying a prescription cream to the affected areas and wrapping them with saran wrap overnight. Kardashian found this method particularly helpful for her thighs and elbows.

At night, she would cover some parts in saran wrap after applying the cream which had been covered through socks or hair ties. She also joked saying “I sounded like the Tin Man, super crunchy” referring to the Wizard of Oz character.

The search for cure

For her psoriasis problem Lancer’s method worked wonders for Kardashian “It would take it away,” she stated. Her journey with psoriasis has not been easy though, involving some trial-and-error process alongside medical guidance.

