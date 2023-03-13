‘Just do what you did last year – nothing’: Jimmy Kimmel takes a dig at Will Smith-Chris Rock incident

Jimmy Kimmel talked about last year’s incident of Will Smith slapping Chris Rock in his opening monologue at the 95th Academy Awards. Kimmel hosted the 2023 Oscars for the third time on Sunday at the Dolby Theatre and touched on several issues including Tom Cruise’s Scientology connections. Here is how Jimmy Kimmel takes dig at the Academy Awards and Will Smith for the last year slapping incident.

Jimmy Kimmel in his monologue

Jimmy Kimmel started his monologue by saying, ‘We know this is a special night for you. We want you to have fun. We want you to feel safe. And most importantly, we want me to feel safe’. The late night host jokingly continued that for this reason they have a strict policy that if anyone takes violent action during the ceremony, then they would be awarded Oscars for the category of Best Actor and would be allowed to give a nineteen minute long speech.

Kimmel also sarcastically called out the Academy and people who were present at the 2023 Oscars for the infamous slap incident. He tells the Academy crisis team if anything violent and unpredictable happens then they should do nothing just like the last year. The late night show host added, ‘Sit there and do absolutely nothing. Maybe even give the assailant a hug’.

Jimmy Kimmel said that if this time people will get mad about any joke and want to react violently then it will be difficult to go round this. The Oscars host said that people who want to react violently will have to go through his friends first which also includes Michael B. Jordan character Adonis Creed in Creed movie and Mandalorian character of Pedro Pascal.

ALSO READ: ‘It’s still shocking that that happened’, Here’s what Jimmy Kimmel says about last year’s Oscar incident