'Just Doing a Little Last-Minute Spring Cleaning': Courtney Stodden Dumps Ex Chris Sheng's Engagement Ring In The Toilet

Everyone has different ways to deal with a split, for grief is a personal journey like a fingerprint, unique to each individual. Sometimes, as time heals wounds, it's best not to hold on to old memories and not read one's book of life backward, just like a popular American media personality, model, and singer, Courtney Stodden, decided to do.

According to a video obtained by TMZ, nearly a year after ending her relationship with ex-boyfriend Chris Sheng, the model decided to flush her engagement ring down the toilet. “I’m just doing a little last-minute spring cleaning before summer,” she said while grabbing the rock from a jewelry box in her bathroom.

Courtney Stodden believes in moving on to the next chapter

“I guess diamonds aren’t always a girl’s best friend after all.” The media personality took one last look at the big jewel before letting out a deep sigh and flushing it down the toilet. “Toodaloo,” she said. “Onto the next chapter.”

Stodden, who identifies herself as non-binary, ended her engagement to filmmaker Chris Sheng in 2023 after dating since 2017. While they did not publicly speak out about their relationship status at the time, the model's rep addressed the matter in a statement to Page Six previously.

In August 2023, Stodden started dating producer Jared Safier.

Courtney Stodden's long and controversial marriage with Doug Hutchison

Before her engagement to Chris Sheng, Stodden was married to actor Doug Hutchison. Their story happens to be a little controversial, as they initially met when she was just 16 and was a minor at the time. They crossed paths when she joined an online acting workshop taught by the actor. Despite not meeting in person, they developed feelings for each other. Hutchison, unaware of Stodden's age, began a courtship over the Internet.

However, after their marriage in 2011, the huge age gap between the two stirred a lot of controversy, as Hutchison was 50 at the time. Critics labeled Hutchison a "pedophile" and "predator". They separated in November 2013 but reconciled in August 2014, planning to renew their vows, Stodden was pregnant with their first child in May 2016 but suffered a miscarriage after three months of the pregnancy.

After a series of events and the couple's unstable on-and-off relationship, Stodden filed for divorce in March 2018, which was finalized in March 2020.

Stodden expressed feeling quite taken advantage of and groomed by Hutchison, alleging emotional and physical abuse through an interview.

