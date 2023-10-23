‘Just don’t believe that everyone gets what they deserve’: When Miley Cyrus opened up and expressed her thoughts on how ‘shady’ people succeed

Miley Cyrus, a multi-talented American singer, songwriter, and actress, has captivated audiences with her dynamic career. Rising to fame as Disney's Hannah Montana, she transitioned into a bold and edgy pop star with chart-topping hits like Wrecking Ball and Party in the USA. Miley is known for her distinctive style and fearless self-expression, often pushing boundaries in the entertainment industry. Beyond music, she's been an advocate for various social causes, including LGBTQ+ rights and mental health awareness.

Miley Cyrus on ‘Bad People Succeeding’

Back in 2019, Miley Cyrus sat down in an exclusive interview with Elle where she got candid about herself as she reflected on her lifestyle, music, relationships, family, and much more. During the discussion, when Cyrus recalled herself as a person who’d rather “fail than cheat”, she also opened up on “bad people succeed.” She said, “It’s just cause and effect. If you have a lot of money and you did a lot of shady shit, you’re going to win. That doesn’t mean that at some point someone’s not going to take you down. But I just don’t believe that everyone gets what they deserve. I know a lot of amazing people through Happy Hippie [Cyrus’s foundation that focuses on youth homelessness, the LGBTQ community, and other vulnerable populations] who live on the street—artists who are super-talented and who’ve never gotten a break. I fucking know that karma isn’t real.”

Miley Cyrus on Homelessness

During the conversation, Elle magazine’s interviewer questioned Cyrus, “I’m from L.A., and we’ve always had a huge homelessness issue here. The fact that some people can walk past it every day and ignore it is insane to me,” to which the singer responded, “I grew up working at KTLA, on Sunset, where so many homeless people are. When I go back to my old stomping ground and see kids wearing Happy Hippie T-shirts, that makes me feel so much more proud than if I had seven Grammys sitting on the wall here. After the Woolsey fire, I thought about how we helped more than 120 families who lost their homes. We’ve served nearly 1,300 homeless kids in Hollywood every year since 2014. And last year, we helped 270 kids find housing and provided 32,000 meals. That won’t burn down. That helped me become much more disconnected from things.”

