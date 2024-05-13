‘Just Embarrassed For Them': Melissa Gorga Comments On Teresa Giudice And Jennifer Aydin's Behavior On RHONJ

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to drugs

Following her resolve to not comment on her sister-in-law’s actions, Melissa Gorga recently called out Teresa Guidice and fellow castmate Jennifer Aydin for their inappropriate behavior in the new season of Real Housewives of New Jersey. Without going into the details, Gorga simply bashed them in a public interview saying she felt “embarrassed.”

Melissa Gorga chided two of her castmates for gross behavior

The 45-year-old reality star made sure to express her stern disapproval of her sister-in-law Teresa Giudice and Real Housewives castmate Jennifer Aydin publicly. In an interview with Page Six at the Food Bank for New York City’s Gotham Ball, Melissa Gorga said, “I just think there’s so much grossness out there with social media, and what it looks like my sister-in-law and Jen [have] done is pretty embarrassing for them and pretty gross.”

The Envy boutique founder, who joined the Real Housewives of New Jersey cast in 2011, admitted that she was “just embarrassed” for the two women without elaborating on the incident she was referencing, on Wednesday, May 8.

TRHONJ Season 13 wrapped with tensions between the in-laws, as Giudice talked about never wanting to see Gorga's face again. Thus, with the Season 14 premiere on May 5, Gorga avoided any further altercation by not talking to her.

But Giudice, 51, who divorced husband Luis Ruelas in 2022, and Jennifer Aydin, 47, jointly spread rumors of their fellow castmates, kicking off drama in the new season.

Teresa Giudice and Jennifer Aydin get to work

The first episode of Season 14 showed the duo gossiping about castmate Rachel Fuda’s husband being a drug dealer while heading to another costar, Jennifer Fessler’s surprise birthday party.

Giudice, who was without a partner at the party, took the drama to the next level by exploding the rumors about John Fuda to the crowd. While confronting Fuda, Giudice revealed that she got to know that Rachel Fuda’s husband was the “biggest drug dealer in Bergen County” and his affinity for “kinky sh*t” from his ex and social media.

While it is unclear if Gorga was referring to this altercation, she casually said in the episode, “I really don’t wanna answer any questions about Teresa this year.” The businesswoman also hinted that she was done with her sister-in-law’s antics and “It's something I just, I don't want to say don't care about, but I just don't anymore,” Gorga told People.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs on Bravo Sundays at 8 p.m. ET.

