'Just feels unnatural to me': Millie Bobby Brown talks about wedding plan with Jake Bongiovi and how she's avoiding everyone's opinion strap

In an interview with WWD, Millie Bobby Brown opened up about her wedding plans with Jake Bongiovi. She talked about her discomfort with the idea of having everyone's opinions and attention on her special day. Brown said she believes in cherishing intimate, fleeting moments without the interference of external perspectives. “I think probably drawing the curtains, just because there are only so many moments in life that you get only once. And to have everyone’s opinions and eyes looking at that just feels unnatural to me,” Millie said about planning the wedding. “So I feel it’s important to keep those things, those small precious moments in life, really close to your chest. I can say that the planning is going — it’s so fun and it’s such an exciting time in my life.”

Excitement about Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi's wedding

While Brown remains tight-lipped about specific details, she did share that wedding preparations are in full swing. The actress emphasizes the joy and excitement of this phase in her life. For her, keeping these precious moments private is a priority, ensuring they remain close to her heart.

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi's relationship timeline

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi's relationship journey began in June 2021 when they were spotted holding hands in New York City. The young couple quickly became a favorite among fans, with their social media posts showcasing their affection for each other. Their bond grew stronger as they shared adventures, celebrated milestones, and attended public events together. From sweet birthday wishes to vacations and red-carpet appearances, Millie and Jake's relationship evolved into a loving and supportive partnership. They navigated the challenges of fame and distance while maintaining their connection. In April 2023, the couple announced their engagement, with their families expressing happiness and support. Throughout their relationship, Millie and Jake have displayed genuine affection for each other, captivating their followers with their adorable moments and mutual admiration. While it has not been revealed yet when the couple is planning to tie the know, according to Millie Bobby Brown the wedding planning is going on in full swing.

