‘Just had the wildest three nights’, Taylor Swift thanks North Texas as she heads for next leg of Eras tour

Taylor Swift took to her Twitter account to thank the North Texas audience before heading out to the next phase of her Eras World Tour. The pop star played for three nights at AT&T Stadium in Arlington for about 210,000 people.

During each concert of her Eras Tour, Taylor Swift played a 44- song set which lasted about three hours while covering the various eras of her 17 years in the music industry. During her tour, Taylor Swift also became the female artist with the highest number of attendees in the U.S.A. Here is everything that we know about Taylor Swift's recent tweet.

Taylor Swift’s tweet

Taylor Swift wrote on Twitter, ‘Just had the wildest three nights in Arlington, TX. So proud to be the first artist to play 3 nights at AT&T Stadium & basically just wanted to say I'm counting down the seconds till we hit the stage in Tampa next week. Love u mean it seriously wow’. The pop star is now headed towards Tampa for three dates before returning back to Texas later this month for three nights in Houston.

Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour which kicked off in the previous month has garnered lots of praise on social media. The concert was broken down in the blocks as she played a series of songs from each album before ending the show with Midnights. The only breaks during the concert were for the quick set changes or costume changes.

The stage during the concert was nearly the similar length of AT&T Stadium that also included a screened dancing platform in the middle of the stage. This screened platform could be raised and lowered through the show. The platform could also display images that were relevant to 'Era's’ production.

