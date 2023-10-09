'Just had to go for it’: When Emma Watson and Rupert Grint admitted that kissing on the Harry Potter set was 'the most horrifying thing either' of them had to do

The Harry Potter movie franchise has given one of the most memorable memories as its cast and characters still have a significant place in the audience’s heart. Among the huge star cast, Daniel Radcliffe , Emma Watson , and Rupert Grint reached dizzying pinnacles of fame in their characters. Ron and Hermione's romance was a polarizing plot point in the movie, so much so that the actors also felt the pressure of carrying their story forward. While the first kiss between the two was the moment Harry Potter fans waited for 7 movies to see. Watson confessed that kissing him was 'one of the hardest things she's ever had to do.

Emma Watson shared about the ‘horrifying’ experience of kissing Rupert Grint

In real life, both of them have maintained their relationship from the sets of Harry Potter through today. Their mutual affection and admiration for each other was hugely evident at Harry Potter 20th Anniversary Reunion, Return to Hogwarts . The original cast members reveal how they actually felt all these years shooting for the franchise that has given them immense fame. Emma Watson recalled her kissing scene with Rupert Grint in the series and said “Obviously, us kissing was the most horrifying thing either of us has ever had to go through.”

Watson, who portrayed Hermione Granger, and Grint, who played Ronald Weasley, sat in the Gryffindor Common Room with the series' lead actor Daniel Radcliffe, and reminisced about their experiences filming the Harry Potter movies. Hermione and Ronald kissed in the last installment of the series, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part II. Sharing about the scene, the actress said, “I knew I was kind of going to be the one to kind of make this thing happen because Rupert was not going to. So I just had to go for it.”

Were Emma Watson and Rupert Grint in a relationship?

The Harry Potter fans agree that Hermione and Ron were clearly soulmates, but Emma and Rupert also found everlasting love in each other, albeit platonic. In the reunion episode, Rupert very emphatically said "I love you" to his longtime co-star Emma, and then both clarified that they meant that as friends only. However, they were never in a relationship but have always been good friends ever since they started their careers together.

Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts is available on Prime Video

