'Just Kept Hitting Me...': Anthony Ramos Shares Tom Cruise's Reaction To Twisters Movie During LA Premiere

Actor Anthony Ramos recently opened up about how Tom Cruise could not contain his excitement during the premiere of Twisters. Cruise was seen supporting his Top Gun: Maverick colleague Glen Powell who stars in the tornado-themed disaster movie alongside Daisy Edgar-Jones and Ramos. Ramos shared Tom's hilarious reaction while watching the movie.

Anthony Ramos shares Tom Cruise's animated reaction at the Twisters premiere

Ramos related some incidents from the premiere indicating how highly involved Cruise seemed throughout the entire session. He pointed out that Glen Powell sat behind him, his brother next to him, and Tom Cruise behind his brother. The Mission Impossible actor kept nudging Ramos all through the film and he realized how engaged he was.

Speaking with The Express Tribune, he shared, "Tom just kept hitting me the whole entire movie. After the third time I turned back around, like, 'Yo, Tom Cruise is bugging out right now!' He keeps hitting me."

Moreover, according to Ramos, Cruise laughed aloud several times while responding excitedly to diverse instances. He liked that Tom Cruise did not hold back showing how excited he felt.

Anthony Ramos and Tom Cruise share warm exchange

Following the movie premiere's conclusion, there was an emotional moment between Ramos and Cruise where they hugged while congratulating one another about the movie. He spoke well of this support by mentioning it as being really cool after receiving such words of encouragement.

The latter subsequently shared some photos on Instagram taken at the event along with a caption highlighting their joy for spending a great evening watching movies with friends.

Looking back at Twisters, Ramos expressed appreciation for working together with director Lee Isaac Chung and all other cast members. He praised the crew as being among those who had made him find it easy working with them while emphasizing having been blessed enough to be around incredible human beings and talented professionals.

He said to the outlet, "That whole crew was some of the best, the best group of people I've ever worked with in my life. It's always a blessing when you can work with amazing human beings and people who are super talented at the same time."



Twisters hit the theatres on July 19.

