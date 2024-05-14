'Just Kind Of Felt Empty': Zayn Malik Recalls Time As Part Of One Direction And How It Went After He Left

Singer Zayn Malik’s recent appearance on Fearne Cotton’s Happy Place podcast revealed much about his time in the hit boy band One Direction, the time after his departure from the group in 2015, newfound fatherhood, and his introversion. While speaking to host Fearne Cotton about his rare stardom, bearing an exalted status in the pop world as the Pillowtalk hitmaker leads a quiet life now, Zayn told how much this had impacted his career.



Zayn's time in One Direction

When called an “unlikely popstar” by the host concerning his global stardom and quiet life, Zayn revealed that he has kept to himself since his childhood. “Even if you ask my mum, she will tell you the same thing,” he revealed. This quality of his has maintained its way into adulthood. “I would just sit by myself, play by myself, read by myself,” he noted, “so it has been a part of my personality.” Zayn then went on to talk about how this has been affected by his career trajectory. “To state that it hasn’t been somewhat affected by what I have done would be a lie.” This just gave him the “turtle effect,” allowing him to get back in his shell at any point. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Cotton then asked him about his coping techniques as he was thrust into such a magnitude of fame. “Not very well honestly,” Zayn replied. “I didn’t really go out much before I was in the band,” he added, revealing that much of the first 17 years of his life were spent in his home space. “All of them things were new to me,” he divulged. While he did indulge in things like clubbing and partying as his career thrived in the band, the ultimate feeling was not satisfactory. “I just kind of felt empty,” he recalled, saying that it became important for him to make a change and become proactive about it.

Advertisement

“That’s why I moved out to Pierre when I did, and that’s why I’m still there,” Zayn said, calling the time spent there the best years of his life up to this point. The two then went on to talk about Zayn’s early days in the music industry, what were his passions before his debut acts in X Factor UK, and more.

A look at Zayn's career

Zayn Malik’s solo career has been nothing short of illustrious. The singer has released 4 studio albums, the most recent being Room Under The Stairs. He departed from the band in 2015, and One Direction went on an indefinite hiatus the following year.

He was in a relationship with model Gigi Hadid, and the two share a daughter named Khai.

ALSO READ: What Is Zayn Malik’s Stand On Ex Gigi Hadid And Bradley Cooper’s Relationship? Report Says THIS