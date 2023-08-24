Just Like That Finale: What did Kim Cattrall's Samantha say to Carrie? Ending EXPLAINED

Our dreams came true in the latest Season 2 finale of And Just Like That... Yep, you read right – the one and only Samantha Jones, aka Kim Cattrall, made her grand return to the screens. Cue the excitement!

So, here's the scoop: Samantha, in all her fabulous glory, picked up the phone and dialed Carrie to let her know that her flight was all caught up in a pesky delay, which meant she sadly wouldn't make it to the farewell dinner at Carrie's old apartment. The funny thing is, Carrie hadn't even mentioned the dinner to her! But guess what? Samantha had her ways and spilled that Miranda and Charlotte had clued her in. Sneaky, sneaky!

ALSO READ: And Just Like That 2: Willie Garson makes posthumous appearance as Stanford Blatch in Sex and the City sequel

Kim Cattrall a.k.a Samantha is back

Now, let's talk about Samantha's reaction – “Oh, I’m f–king furious!” And boy, she didn't hold back. She had planned this whirlwind trip to New York, just for a night, all the way from London, and she was on a mission to pay her respects to Carrie's iconic apartment.

It's a Samantha thing, you know. She even had Carrie put her on speaker so she could shower her appreciation on the apartment: "You've been beyond fabulous, you amazing flat!" And wait for it... She's got a touch of British charm in her accent thanks to her London escapades. With a mix of sass and warmth, Samantha bid adieu to Carrie with a "Ta, and cheerio... and have a great night," leaving us with a smile as she hung up.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Kim Cattrall approves Selena Gomez's iconic SATC TikTok; fans can't stop calling them 'Mothers'

What made Kim Cattrall change her mind and rejoin as Samantha Jones?

Now, let's rewind a bit. When And Just Like That... first hit our screens, Samantha was MIA, and we all felt that absence. But guess what? Season 2 pulled off the ultimate surprise. Kim Cattrall is back as Samantha all thanks to her rekindled friendship with Carrie (off-screen), making fans all over do a happy dance. HBO's big boss, Casey Bloys, reportedly played the peacemaker, personally making sure this Samantha return happened.

ALSO READ: And Just Like That 2: What to expect from new season of HBO series? Release date, cast, streaming, and more

Advertisement

Sarah Jessica Parker (Carrie herself) spilled the tea that Samantha's return is like a beautiful tribute to the two and a half decades of friendship that Sex and the City has given us. And honestly, that phone call – simple, normal, and heartwarming – perfectly captures the essence of their enduring bond. So, there you have it, folks. Samantha's back and it's like no time has passed at all.