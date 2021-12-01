Just Look Up: Ariana Grande & Kid Cudi to release new single from film Don't Look Up on December 3

Ariana Grande has released a teaser from her new single with Kid Cudi, Just Look Up, which the duo created as the theme song of the movie Don't Look Up. The new single is slated to release on December 3 and the upcoming movie starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence and Meryl Streep will release on December 24.

While the different teasers and trailers of the movie seem to be too comic, it would be interesting to note how the directors have planned to use Grande's incredible vocals in the movie. The cast also includes some of the most talented names from the industry - Rob Morgan, Jonah Hill, Mark Rylance, Cate Blanchett, Tyler Perry, Ron Perlman, and Scott Mescudi. In one of the trailers, Streep aka the USA President asks Lawrence's Dr Kate Dibiasky and DiCaprio's Dr Randall Mindy to "sit tight and assess" and her son Jonah Hill explains the expression with much more precision. "The 'sit tight' part comes first, then you gotta digest it, that's the assessment part," he adds.

Listen to the snippet from Just Look Up:

The movie also comprises Ariana Grande and Kid Cudi, along with Timothee Chalamet. While it is unknown as to how they would fit into the narrative, one of the trailers showed an interaction between Grande and DiCaprio which was too hilarious, to begin with!

The final song will be released on December 3. What do you think about Ariana Grande and Kid Cudi's collaboration for Don't Look Up? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below.

