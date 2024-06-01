'Just More Over It': Lindsay Hubbard Reveals She Has Moved On From Carl Radke Drama

Lindsay Hubbard isn’t worrying about her breakup with Carl Radke. She, however, feels completely indifferent towards the split. The 37-year-old Summer House star spoke about her feelings in an interview with Glamour published on May 30.

Moving on from the past

Before it aired on television, Hubbard had time to digest the separation and she talked openly about her feelings. “When I’m watching it, I’m seeing a past relationship and it’s infuriating,” she said.

However, her feelings change in real-life encounters. For instance, “But when I run into him at a wedding, for example, I feel indifferent," she said. "I’m just more over it than any other emotion. Like I said, he’s like another guy in the room.”

She told of one occasion during a wedding in Portugal that happened last month where she and Radke attended without talking to each other. “Before the reunion, we were there but no need for small talk because mostly he is just some other guy in the room to me,” Hubbard disclosed.

Healing and looking forward

For the next season of Summer House, Hubbard has no qualms about filming with Radke despite their publicized break up."It's almost a year ago that we broke up, and I did a lot of healing. I'm still healing in different ways, of course, but I'm just so happy to not be in that" she stated.

She also said that she has moved on and is looking forward to what lies ahead. She said, “In fact, I’ve completely moved on in my life and I have so much to focus on in my future.”

Engagement-marriage-children were part of Lindsay Hubbard’s specific timeline. But all these plans have since been thrown out of the window by her authoritatively as she said, “I abandoned those timelines. One thing I’ve learned is literally any time I’ve ever tried to plan something, the universe laughs in my face. The universe has bigger plans, and I’m not fighting it anymore.” she said.

A new chapter

In February, Hubbard spoke to PEOPLE about how she managed to pivot after her public breakup. “When everything happened six months ago, I pivoted. Because that's not the only thing I deem as successful for myself, is engagement, marriage, babies. That's not who I am,” she told PEOPLE.

She continued, “I am a very hardworking, hard work ethic, strong-willed and strong-minded girl. So, for me, it is hopefully to find a happy, healthy relationship with someone who's compatible, first and foremost. If the family comes, the family comes.”

Hubbard is currently seeing someone new in New York City. She has also expressed her commitment to Summer House. “I would be on Summer House until I was 100,” she said. Her focus remains on her happiness and future leaving the past behind with indifference and satisfaction.

