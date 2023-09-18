'Just one text..': When Chris Evans revealed how he convinced his Marvel co-stars for cameo in USD 41 million movie

The recently released romantic comedy "Ghosted" has taken the streaming world by storm, As per Best Movie Cast, the budget of Ghosted is $41 million, and captivated audiences with its whirlwind love story. Starring Chris Evans as Cole and Ana de Armas as Sadie, the film adds a unique twist to the classic rom-com formula by revealing Sadie's secret life as an undercover CIA agent. However, what truly surprises fans is the unexpected appearances of some beloved Marvel stars. In a recent interview, Chris Evans shares how he managed to convince his fellow Marvel actors to make cameo appearances in the film, and we've got all the juicy details.

ALSO READ: 'Camped on the banks of the Ganga': When Chris Evans opened up about his Indian connection

Chris Evans' Marvel co-stars join the cast

Chris Evans, best known for his role as Captain America, managed to assemble an impressive lineup of Marvel stars for Ghosted. In an interview with Insider, he revealed that getting them on board was a breeze, saying, "Oh, it was easy. Just one text and they were on board. Those guys really showed up for me."

In Ghosted, Marvel fans will delight in seeing Anthony Mackie, known for his role as Sam Wilson/Captain America, as an unnamed bounty hunter who crosses paths with Cole and Sadie. The character makes a bold declaration of being "the best bounty hunter alive" before encountering another bounty hunter, played by Star Trek's John Cho, known as The Leopard.

Sebastian Stan, famous for his portrayal of Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier, joins the action as a character known simply as "God," who finds himself on the wrong end of a car driven by none other than Anthony Mackie's character. This unexpected encounter leads to a surprising twist in the film's plot.

Adding to the star-studded Marvel lineup is Ryan Reynolds, renowned as Wade Wilson/Deadpool, who appears as Jonah, Sadie's ex-boyfriend. Reynolds' character adds a comedic touch to the film, dressed in a white suit and an eye patch while reflecting on his tumultuous relationship with Sadie.

ALSO READ: ‘Michael, what the f--- are you doing responding to this email from nine years ago?’: Chris Evans to Michael Cera on reviving 9 year old email chain

Plot summary of Ghosted

Ghosted follows the story of Cole (Chris Evans), an ordinary guy who falls head over heels for the mysterious Sadie (Ana de Armas). Their budding romance takes an unexpected turn when Cole discovers Sadie's secret life as a CIA agent. Before they can even think about a second date, the couple is thrust into an international adventure to save the world from peril.

The film boasts an ensemble cast, including Adrien Brody, Mike Moh, Amy Sedaris, and Tate Donovan. Directed by Dexter Fletcher and featuring a screenplay by Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, Chris McKenna, and Erik Sommers, Ghosted combines romance and action in a way that keeps viewers on the edge of their seats.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: 'He can't wait to have a family': Did Chris Evans fall in 'love at first sight' with Alba Baptista? Here's what we know amidst news of their wedding