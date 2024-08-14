‘Just Really Triggered Me’: Kylie Jenner Opens Up About Struggles Of Naming Her Son While Battling Postpartum Depression

Kylie Jenner is known for her glamorous lifestyle, but behind the scenes, the reality star faced challenges that many mothers can identify with. Jenner spoke candidly with British Vogue about her experience with postpartum depression following the birth of her two children, daughter Stormi and son Aire, whom she shares with ex-partner Travis Scott.

Jenner revealed that she experienced postpartum depression for about a year after the births of both of her children. Reflecting on this time, she stated, "I'm going to be 27, and I'm finally feeling like myself again."

The beauty mogul described how difficult it was for her to navigate life during this time, stating, "Being pregnant, I wore sweatpants every day, I didn’t have time to figure out even some of the little things in my life, and then postpartum lasted a year. Mentally, it’s really hard. Hormonally, it’s really hard."

Jenner's postpartum depression symptoms worsened following the birth of her son, Aire, resulting in what she described as "major baby blues." This emotional rollercoaster made even simple decisions feel overwhelming.

"It hit me differently both times. Probably with my son it was major baby blues, so I was just so emotional over things that I probably wouldn’t be that emotional about [typically]," she said.

Jenner also revealed that she frequently found herself on the phone with her mother, Kris Jenner, crying uncontrollably and struggling with seemingly minor issues such as naming her newborn.

One of the most difficult aspects of her postpartum journey was naming her son. Jenner admitted that she felt a strong sense of failure when she couldn't come up with a name.

She said that when she first met him, he was the most beautiful thing to her, and she could not believe how perfect he was. She felt like such a failure that she couldn't name him. This sense of inadequacy deeply affected her, and she stated, "He deserved so much more than that. It just really triggered me."

Jenner's advice to other expectant mothers is now influenced by her own struggles. She suggests naming the baby before it is born to avoid the emotional turmoil that can come with such decisions during the postpartum period.

She said that her advice to all of those who are having children is to choose a name before the hormones kick in because you won't be able to make decisions. "You can't," she said.

Jenner and Scott originally named their son Wolf Jacques after his birth in February 2022. However, just a month later, Jenner announced on her Instagram Story that they had decided to change his name, saying, "We just really didn’t feel like it was him. Just wanted to share because I keep seeing Wolf everywhere."

Jenner officially announced her son's new name, Aire, in January 2023. The name Aire has a special meaning; according to PEOPLE, it means Lion of God.

