'Just shove me in a blender': When Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe found himself in hit mess for DOING THIS in a play

During his skyrocketing fame as the beloved Harry Potter, Daniel Radcliffe shocked audiences and made headlines for his role in the Broadway play Equus in 2007. The play, directed by Thea Sharrock, thrust the young actor into a completely different spotlight and sparked controversy that reached even the executives at Warner Bros.

A bold move amidst wizardry: Radcliffe's risky role in Equus

Radcliffe's decision to appear in Equus raised many eyebrows, especially since it was right in the middle of his tenure as the iconic wizard. British tabloids had a field day, churning out stories about supposed disturbances behind the scenes and speculating that Radcliffe had jeopardized his future as Harry Potter.

To address these reports and support their star, Warner Bros was compelled to release a statement. The studio declared, "Daniel Radcliffe is an incredibly skilled actor and a valuable collaborator and ally to Warner Bros. Pictures. Our past collaborations on films have been highly positive, and we wholeheartedly endorse the artistic decisions he makes in his acting career."

Equus itself was a daring production that pushed boundaries, starring Radcliffe alongside his "Harry Potter" co-star Richard Griffiths, known for his role as Vernon Dursley. The play centered around a stable hand with a peculiar erotic fixation on horses and gained notoriety for Radcliffe's full-frontal nudity.

Radcliffe pushing boundaries and breaking stereotypes

When questioned about these revealing scenes, Radcliffe told Reuters, “After the first couple of previews, I didn’t really care anymore.” He defended the nudity, saying, “It all seemed to imply the nudity was gratuitous which it isn’t at all.”

Radcliffe also mentioned that he didn't believe Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling would have any objections to his decision to tackle such a challenging play. He remarked, “She is coming to see it at some point. I don’t think she objected in any way. She was very happy to see me going off and doing something else.”

In recent years, Radcliffe has continued to challenge himself with diverse roles, seeking to break away from the shadow of Harry Potter. While his career has taken many interesting turns, the actor's dedication to his craft remains unwavering.

However, it's worth noting that Radcliffe found himself in a different kind of controversy when he seemingly spoke out against Rowling, who had made contentious comments about the trans community on Twitter. As he reflects on his career and the choices he's made, Radcliffe remains committed to proving that he's more than just the Boy Who Lived, continually pushing the boundaries of his own abilities and perceptions.

