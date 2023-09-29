'Just sign me': Travis Kelce is all ready to DITCH his team after Mark Cuban asks Taylor Swift to date Dallas Maverick players over him

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's rumored relationship has made the entire internet go gaga. A lot of people came forward to make comments on what the relationship means. On the other side, Travis' ex also showed up to comment about how the NFL player is a 'cheater.' But the most interesting exchange happens to be the one between Kelce and Mark Cuban on Twitter, now X. It all started when Mark asked Taylor to date some Dallas Maverick players, and not him. To this, Travis had the most befitting reply. Here is everything to know about the tweet.

Travis Kelce is all ready to ditch his own team

On his recent appearance on First Take, Mavericks owner, Mark Cuban, took a jibe at Taylor Swift only to ask her to date players from his team instead of Travis. "Taylor, sorry if you're listening Travis. Break up with him, I got a bunch of good-looking single guys that play for the Dallas Mavericks. I gotchu," he said to Travis on television. But this is not where things end. Travis decided to take matters into his own hands and reply to Mark right away.

The NFL player took to Instagram to comment "@mcuban Just sign me to a ten day!" This small exchange was more than enough for the fans to think about how much Kelce is dedicated to Taylor. In the NBA, teams have the option to sign a player to a 10-day contract, typically when they have an open roster spot, often due to injuries.

Will Taylor attend Travis Kelce's next game?

As per Page Six, reports indicated that Taylor Swift would be attending the game to support Travis Kelce, just one week after she made headlines by attending his home game. The surprise appearance at Arrowhead Stadium, where she cheered for Kelce's team, the Chiefs, alongside Kelce's mother, Donna Kelce, sent the internet into a frenzy, fueling dating rumors. On the other hand, none of the two have made any public statements specifically about dating each other. Thus, it will be interesting to see what the future holds for the two.

