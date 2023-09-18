‘Just started sobbing’: When Selena Gomez revealed she was ‘upset’ with ‘disgusting’ body-shaming comments she had received

Selena Gomez is a very kind singer with a melodious voice and an even bigger heart. Gomez has never been rude to her fans and has always owed everything to them. But besides that, the singer has always been open about her life and the struggles that she has faced in life. From being diagnosed with Lupus to mental health issues, the Rare singer has never feared sharing her vulnerable moments. While this was never easy, even after being so open, the singer faced backlash for various reasons. One of them is body shaming. The Rare singer is no stranger to body-shaming, as she experiences it time and time again and always makes a point to call out people for such comments and then try to not let these things affect her. In a 2015 interview with USA Today, the singer revealed how she was disheartened and upset with all the disgusting comments she had received.

Selena Gomez once spoke about disgusting body-shaming comments she had received

In an interview with USA Today held in 2015, Selena Gomez was snapped by paparazzi as usual on the beach sunbathing in her swimsuit while she was working on her album. After the pictures came out, internet users and tabloids were quick to judge her for her weight and call her names. Gomez first saw these insulting comments on Instagram, and she just couldn’t believe it.

The Rare singer told USA Today, "I had a moment where I thought, 'Wait a minute? Is this just a comment? Just 12-year-olds upset with me because they despise me?' Then I Googled, which I should never do, and just began sobbing. I was in Mexico and was fortunate to be surrounded by the most incredible individuals. I was simply so angry. It's not just that I'm fat; they were also saying, 'She's a wreck, she's a mess,' like, why is that where it goes? What brought it to that point? You have no idea who I am."

Gomez further continued, "It really upset me for about an hour because I dragged myself out of it and put a picture of myself lying down on Instagram, and my reply back was like, 'I'm satisfied with myself.' Then, the next day, that's what all the headlines became. It was as if she were saying, I'm glad I didn't let them win. I'm glad I didn't let them tear me apart and try to 'ignore it.' But it was unfair and disgusting. It sucked."

Selena Gomez wanted to set an example for her social media followers

In the same interview with USA Today, Gomez revealed it wasn’t just about shutting down body-shamers or fat-shamers but also setting an example for her huge following on Instagram.

Gomez said, "I wanted them to be able to say, 'Yeah, that's good.' I'm strong because I don't listen to them. If you can accomplish it, I believe I can.' That was fantastic, in my opinion. So when I saw the press, I thought to myself, 'You know what? In the end, my social media will be a far more reliable source than any media outlet. I could publish a naked photo on Instagram, and it would be picked up by more than one story. ' I wouldn't do it, but I could publish anything since I know it's my voice and I can control it. There's something powerful and wonderful about that."

Meanwhile, her experience later helped her shape her album, Revival. She posed for a photo for the album, which helped her gain confidence in her body and herself.

Although she still battles with such comments now, Gomez just bluntly ignores them and focuses on her work, body, mind, and herself. Selena Gomez has been very busy on the work front. She has been launching new products for her brand, Rare Beauty, and she recently even released a new song, Single Soon.

