'Just try to take in the moment': Gigi Hadid shares a heartfelt advice with Natalia Bryant for her runway premiere

Gigi Hadid, the seasoned supermodel, recently extended a heartfelt piece of advice to Natalia Bryant, daughter of the late Kobe Bryant, as she prepared to make her runway debut at Milan Fashion Week. This touching moment was shared with the world through an Instagram post on Vogue.

What advice did Gigi Hadid gave to Natalia Bryant

As anticipation mounted for Natalia's debut on the runway, she received numerous pieces of heartfelt advice, but one message stood out among them all: a special note from Gigi Hadid, the experienced model who had already established a connection with Natalia and offered her valuable guidance and encouragement.

Gigi's words of wisdom were elegantly simple yet carried profound meaning as she stated the advice she gave to Natalia again for the Vogue post. She urged Natalia to embrace her runway debut like a rare, exquisite dessert, savoring each step, allowing herself to be wholly consumed by the experience. In the video shared by Vogue, she stated, “I said to just try to take in the moment and let yourself like remember it.”

Additionally, she also gave Natalia a glimpse into what to expect during the show. She shared some behind-the-scenes insights, revealing that rehearsals could be intense, with demands to walk fast and loud instructions from the production team saying,

“In the rehearsal, they're gonna tell you to walk fast. They're gonna yell. They're gonna scream at you to walk fast.” This practical advice might likely have helped Natalia to be mentally prepared for the fast-paced and high-pressure environment.

However, it wasn't just about tips and techniques. Gigi Hadid's message was filled with genuine emotion. She expressed her love and pride for Natalia, making it clear that she was rooting for her success. She mentioned, "You're gonna be great. I love you! I'm so proud of you I’m gonna cry."

How does Natalia Bryant feel about her runway premiere?

Before her appearance on the runway, the IMG model expressed her immense excitement.

She mentioned how it's an amazing opportunity saying,“I am beyond excited about making my runway debut. It’s such an incredible opportunity and I’m so grateful to Donatella [Versace] and am honored that she has invited me to be a part of something so special."

