Justice League actor Ray Fisher SLAMS director Joss Whedon for 'gross and abusive' behaviour on sets

Justice League star Ray Fisher is opening up about his experience working on the superhero blockbuster with director Joss Whedon, accusing him of being “abusive” and “unprofessional” on set. Fisher, who played Cyborg aka Victor Stone in the 2017 film, took aim at Whedon on social media in a series of tweets that have quickly gone viral and shed some light on the arduous process of bringing the superhero team to the big screen.

On Monday, he shared a clip of himself praising Whedon at a Comic-Con event as a “great guy” and a “good person to come in and finish” the film. Fisher wrote alongside the video, “I’d like to take a moment to forcefully retract every bit of this statement.” Whedon, who’d already been tapped by Warner Bros. to help with script rewrites and oversee reshoots on the film, famously stepped in for the original “Justice League” director, Zack Snyder, after the death of his daughter in 2017.

Fans claim that Whedon significantly overhauled the film with his reshoot script reportedly totaling nearly 80 new pages. One of the plotlines that was reportedly altered in the new version of the film was the origin story of Fisher’s character with his father Silas Stone (Joe Morton). In a follow-up tweet on Wednesday, Fisher clarified why he chose to publicly walk back his support of Whedon.

″Whedon’s on-set treatment of the cast and crew of Justice League was gross, abusive, unprofessional, and completely unacceptable,” Fisher wrote on Twitter. “He was enabled, in many ways, by producers Geoff Johns and Jon Berg.” The actor added “Accountability>Entertainment.”

The 2017 movie Justice League also featured Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman, Henry Cavill as Superman, Ben Affleck as Batman, Jason Momoa as Aquaman and Ezra Miller as The Flash. None of Fisher’s co-stars have yet commented on the ongoing controversy.

