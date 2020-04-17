Justice League actress Amy Adams reveals that Warner Bros took a step away from Henry Cavill's Superman

According to news reports, Amy says that Warner Bros' future plans do not feature any DC films like Man of Steel 2 or Justice League 2.

The stunning actress Amy Adams who essayed Lois Lane in films like Justice League, Man of Steel and d Batman vs. Superman: Dawn of Justice. As per the latest news reports, the actress has revealed that Warner Bros are distancing themselves from the DC films. According to news reports, Amy says that Warner Bros' future plans do not feature any DC films like Man of Steel 2 or Justice League 2. She further adds that the Warner Bros slate does not feature ant probable DC films, especially Henry Cavill's beloved character of Superman.

The fans would have loved to see the second part of Man of Steel or Justice League. But, now with the actress who played the much-loved character Lois in the super hit DC flicks, hinting that Warner Bros is indeed taking a step away from Henry Cavill's Superman, fans are left guessing. As per news reports, in the year 2018, the Superman actor Henry Cavill has announced that he is stepping out of DCEU but did not reveal any details of this decision.

Recently, the actor Henry Cavill shared a picture of him paint a tiny helmet. Henry goes on to add, it was the right time now, to back to old hobbies. The actor said the world currently is battling the outbreak of Coronavirus and countries across the globe are under lockdown. Hence, everyone has an opportunity to go back to their old hobbies for which they had no time for earlier on.

