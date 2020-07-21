  1. Home
Justice League director Zack Snyder gives his verdict on Matt Reeves' The Batman and Robert Pattinson

Zack Snyder shared his thoughts on Matt Reeves' The Batman. The director confessed he is as excited as fans about the Robert Pattinson starrer.
In 2021, DCEU fans will be treated to two Batmans. One will be Ben Affleck's Batman courtesy of Zack Snyder's Justice League, releasing on the streaming platform. And the second being Matt Reeves' The Batman starring Robert Pattinson in the Batsuit. While fans are eager to watch both the Batmans, Snyder echoed a similar emotion during a recent interview. The filmmaker opened up about his thoughts on Reeves' treatment on the Cape Crusader and said he was excited to watch it. 

Speaking to Beyond The Trailer, Snyder showered Reeves with compliments. "You look at what Matt's doing with Batman," Snyder started off before he added, "And by the way I'm super excited about that; I think he's an amazing filmmaker and I think it's going to be great." Snyder also said he finds Pattinson "cool." "And Robert’s cool, I just think it’s great. I’m a fan, so I’m excited,” he added. 

As Snyder focuses on wrapping up his cut of Justice League, Deadline reports Warner Bros has set up an anonymous system for reporting Coronavirus malpractice during shoots before the superhero movie resumes filming. The studio's executive vice president of physical production Kevin Trehy informed an industry panel organized by the UK union Bectu last week about the setup. They have reportedly introduced the reporting tool with the hope to encourage best practice on the sets. 

While there is limited information on the tool, he said the WB has become its "own strictest police force” with regard to its coronavirus safety protocols. The Batman is expected to resume filming in September. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates. 

