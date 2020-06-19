Justice League: Sneak peek of the Synder Cut sees Gal Gadot trying to unravel a mystery

The sneak peek also features visuals of some underground caves which sees fire flames getting wild. According to news reports, the character of Darkseid will be seen as the villain of the Synder Cut of Justice League.

The much-awaited sneak peek of Justice League's Synder Cut is finally here. The fans and film audiences were eagerly waiting for the first glimpse of the upcoming film. Zack Synder revealed the first sneak peek of the Synder Cut of the highly anticipated Justice League. The video sees Gal Gadot holding a fire baton in her hands while trying to unravel a mystery. The upcoming DC’s FanDome event which will take place in the month of August is expected to reveal the first proper look of the film. Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman returns to solve this intriguing mystery, which has left the characters baffled.

The sneak peek also features visuals of some underground caves which sees fire flames getting wild. The character of Darkseid will be seen as the villain of the Synder Cut of Justice League. It does not come as a surprise to the fans and audiences as Zack Synder has reportedly discussed the brutal character of Darkseid in many of his previous posts. Now, the fans are eagerly waiting for the DC’s FanDome event to take place to know more about the film.

Check out the sneak peek of Justice League's Synder Cut

First ever sneak peek at JL. Get ready for more at DC FanDome. hbomax #releasethesnydercut #DCFanDome pic.twitter.com/WIWwFo4Xnt — Zack Snyder (ZackSnyder) June 18, 2020

The news reports suggested that Zack Synder has distanced himself from the DC film after the demise of his daughter. The news reports further suggested that the fans of the DC flick wanted Warner Bros to release the film's Synder Cut. When Zack Synder announced the Justice League film which would be the Synder Cut with HBO MAX, the fans somehow knew that Darkseid would be featuring in the version.

