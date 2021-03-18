Justice League Snyder Cut: Ben Affleck and Henry Cavill's film is justice served on a fan service platter

Within its long four-hour duration, Zack Snyder adds in the thrills, frills and in-depth backstories which makes superheroes humane too, leaving fans plenty happy. But did it have to be THAT long? Read Pinkvilla's full review below.

Justice League Snyder Cut Review

Justice League Snyder Cut Cast: Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill, Gal Gadot, Jason Momoa, Ray Fisher, Ezra Miller

Justice League Snyder Cut Director: Zack Snyder

Justice League Snyder Cut Stars: 3.5/5

When you have a legion hyping you to the point where the sky's the limit, there's also plenty of groundwork to be left disappointed. Hence, all eyes were on Zack Snyder's Justice League, which is finally here for Snyderheads to consume. The question of the hour; Is the new Justice League better than whatever the 2017 version was? Let's find out!

Like me, if you too have erased Joss Whedon's Marvel-lesque JL out of your memory, worry not as I've got you up-to-date. Humanity is at stake yet again after Superman's (Henry Cavill) tragic death, as the big bad Steppenwolf (Ciarán Hinds), who is Darkseid's (Ray Porter) disciple, starts hunting down the three Mother Boxes, which have been guarded separately. When Steppenwolf's pursuit yields good results for the dark side, Batman (Ben Affleck) and Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot) start tracking down their desired team to fight the bad guy. Initially facing different conflicts of interest, eventually, the Justice League is formed with the inclusion of Aquaman (Jason Momoa), Cyborg (Ray Fisher) and The Flash (Ezra Miller).

One of the biggest drawbacks (of many) from the 2017 version was the impartial ratio when it comes to the cause and effect. While the effect took up most of the duration, the cause was left hanging in the balance. There were countless loopholes that didn't connect the dots for the audience emotively as it should have to these superheroes with rich background stories. Hence, it sort of understandable that the Snyder Cut was paced at four hours long because we shouldn't forget, we're not getting a new movie. We're just adding on to it with the deleted scenes and additional photography vault.

Some loose ends have definitely been tied in the new version as each superhero now has credible cause and effect, apart from being superheroes, to fall back on. The heart of the storyline falls onto Cyborg with Fisher's earnest performance as for some, he would be the scene-stealer while for others, just a grumpy teenager giving Bruce Wayne a run for his money. On the other hand, even Flash gets his time to shine and barring the ridiculously corny jokes, Miller is a knockout providing some much-needed relief between the heavy 'on your face' action sequences. Even those who saw major potential in Affleck as Batman get fodder to grasp onto while Cavill, Gadot and Momoa are still cool as hell, bro! Henry in the black Superman suit is always a good idea! Jeremy Irons as Alfred Pennyworth was equally delightful while Billy Crudup and Joe Morton as Barry Allen and Victor Stone's dads Henry and Silas make do with what little was offered to them.

While Snyder definitely adds more sensitivity to the storyline, making it a lot darker (a tone he's more comfortable with) in the process, the saying that 'more is always better' unfortunately hits a stalemate in the Snyder Cut. The four-hour duration will feel all too tiresome if you're not a diehard DC fan as it's a start-to-finish fan service on a silver platter. Ultimately, like I wrote before, there's no difference in direction when it comes to storytelling. Yes, Steppenwolf is still a problematic villain, who feels more like the black sheep of a family trying to win over his stern parent in Darkseid than an unstoppable force. Just when you think the bad guy is really bad, Darkseid's constant puppeteering rains of Steppenwolf's parade.

When it comes to the visual effects, cracks can be very much found but Steppenwolf and Darkseid almost look flawless that it's criminal. What is even more ghastly, however, is the square aspect ration, meant for IMAX and not television, laptop or God forbid, mobile phones. A film so heavily laden on its visual effects deserves the big screen and nothing else. A major focus has been highlighted upon the intricate comic book savvy action set pieces and the final battle may not rank amongst the best but was definitely 'finish your popcorn' levels of enjoying. Junkie XL's music is almost forgettable and distracts you when your curiosity is just hitting its peak.

*SPOILERS ALERT* While everyone under the sun knows about the extra Batman and Joker sequence, it was indeed a moment to witness as we finally got to see Jared Leto having fun with the iconic DC villain rather than the overbearing caricature we had to bear through. On a side note, Snyder's emotional tribute to his late daughter Autumn is sure to leave even the coldest of hearts teary-eyed and makes you realise just how personable the DC characters' storyline is to his own; dealing with the grief of losing loved ones.

At the end of the day, Zack Snyder's Justice League did its part of being a better movie than its 2017 version. However, better didn't necessarily translate to way out of comic book movies' league. Instead, fans were gifted with thrills, frills and something to debate about on Twitter. P.S. Did it have to be THAT long?

