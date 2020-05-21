Justice League Snyder Cut: DCEU fans excited for Ben Affleck Cape Crusader & Robert Pattinson's Batman in 2021

The wait is finally over! DCEU fans will be treated to Zack Snyder's cut of Justice League in 2021.

It is a day of celebrations for DC Extended Universe fans for Zack Snyder confirmed his version of Justice League is finally releasing. For two and a half years, fans of the filmmaker and the team who worked on the project - including Ben Affleck, Gal Gadot and Jason Moma - demanded the Snyder Cut's release. With petitions urging Warner Bros to release the Snyder Cut, fans won the battle and the director's version is set to release in 2021. It is still isn't clear if the Justice League Snyder Cut will be released as a four-hour-long film or will be sliced into a mini-series.

Whatever be the treatments, fans are celebrating the release on social media. Several fans congratulated Snyder over winning the long battle. Apart from the love showered on the filmmaker, fans also rejoiced that they will be treated to two Batmans next year. As of now, Robert Pattinson is expected to make his debut as the Batman in Matt Reeves' directorial, The Batman. Affleck stepped down as the Cape Crusader of the standalone movie, handing over the Batmobile to the Twilight star.

The filming of The Batman began earlier this year but owing to the Coronavirus outbreak, the production has come to a halt. But the production team is still tracking the 2021 release date. If things go as per plans, there is a likeliness that fans will be treated to two Batmans. The mere thought of it has fans excited.

With the announcement of Justice League's Snyder Cut, fans confessed they would see Affleck get a good send-off. "Ben Affleck's Batman getting the send-off he deserves. Ray Fisher's Cyborg getting an actual character arc that he deserves. Henry Cavill's Superman getting the resurrection story he deserves. Zack Snyder getting the JUSTICE he deserves. Turn that sh*t up," a fan tweeted.

The Batman AND Justice League in ONE YEAR? DC stays winning! #TheBatman #JusticeLeague — The Battinson(@BattinsonBatman) May 20, 2020

@BenAffleck you'll likely never see this, but knowing #JusticeLeague is getting the #SnyderCutReleased means we as fans will get your take on Batman one more time. That matters, you were hands down the best Batman we've seen. No matter what fans appreciate what you did — Chad (@ChadMichKuhns) May 21, 2020

Knowing ill get to see two versions of the batman in 2021 makes me so happy. I literally can't be any happier #SnyderCut #JusticeLeague — Solo (@the_solo_king) May 20, 2020

Meanwhile, speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, Snyder confirmed that the Justice League Snyder Cut will be completely different. "It will be an entirely new thing, and, especially talking to those who have seen the released movie, a new experience apart from that movie. You probably saw one-fourth of what I did," he said, referring to the version released in the theatres back in 2017. The movie was reshot and packaged by The Avengers director Joss Whedon.

Snyder stepped down as the director in the summer of 2017, paving the way for Whedon to take over. The filmmaker was on board of the project after he was in talks for Batgirl. However, a year later, entertainment reporter Josh Dickey confirmed that Snyder was fired. “Since I’m shifting into DGAF mode, here’s a hot one for ya: Zack Snyder was fired from the DCEU just over 1 year ago. Couldn’t write it ~quite~ that way at the time, but was able to tapdance around it,” he tweeted. After the film's released and bombed at the box office, rumours sparked that Snyder's version of Justice League was "unwatchable."

“I also heard that Snyder’s rough-cut of the movie was ‘unwatchable’ (a word that jumped out at me because it’s rare you hear two separate sources use the exact same adjective). Of course, even if that’s true, there’s obviously more to the story since rough cuts can be fixed up with reshoots, rewrites, etc,” Collider’s Matt Goldberg revealed in early 2018.

With these reports, there were also speculations if the Snyder Cut even exists. Snyder constantly assured that his cut existed by sharing photos and subplot notes. With the Justice League Snyder Cut getting a release date, Snyder reached out to his fans and thanked them.

"Clearly this wouldn’t be happening without them. This return to that pedigree and to let my singular vision of my movie be realized, in this format, in this length, is unprecedented and a brave move," he said. Following the announcement, Henry Cavill and Jason Momoa reacted to the news. Cavill said, "Just had a little chat with Zack Snyder after a man of steel watch party. Ladies and Gents, it finally happened. The Snyder cut will be out next year! Now, I know there have been two camps over the whole Snyder Cut thing and whether it will ever happen for a while. Just remember, we all get to have more Justice League now, it's a win win. So, be nice to each other ;). Big congratulations to you, Mr Snyder!"

Jason Momoa said, "WE WANT finally it’s happening. your welcome. justice served. all my aloha to everyone who made this happen. all the fans. we love you. ALOHA J".

