Justice League: The Snyder Cut: Director Zack Snyder reveals his 4 part release plan at trailer release; Watch

Director Zack Snyder is back in the game with Justice League: The Snyder Cut trailer. During the DC Fandome event this weekend, the director got chatty about his plans for the film’s release and what to expect from this feature film.

The first teaser trailer for the upcoming Justice League: The Snyder Cut has been released! Zack Snyder who was the original director of the DC Universe movie Justice League had to drop out in the middle of filming due to a family emergency but Joss Whedon was brought in to finish the movie. The film was not well-received and fans have been asking Zack to release his own cut for years… and now he finally is doing that.

During the DC Fandome event this weekend, Zack revealed that the film will be released on HBO Max in 2021 in four, one-hour segments. There will also be an option to watch the project as one, four-hour movie.

Watch the full trailer below:

The trailer features big names like Ben Affleck as Batman, Henry Cavill as Superman, Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman, Jason Momoa as Aquaman, Ray Fisher as Cyborg, and Ezra Miller as The Flash, as well as more franchise stars like Amy Adams, Amber Heard, Kiersey Clemons, and Diane Lane.

Easily one of the most anticipated panels of the event, Snyder used his time and trailer to talk about how his version of the film might differ from the original cut. For example, Snyder told Fisher that “Cyborg is the heart of the movie,” and holds things together for the team, according to Variety.

Tell us what you think about the trailer, in the comment section below.

ALSO READ: Henry Cavill on Justice League Snyder Cut: Important for a filmmaker to have their intended vision released

Share your comment ×