Justice League Snyder Cut full movie leaked on Tamilrockers and other piracy sites

Zack Snyder's Justice League is the latest victim of piracy as the HBO Max release leaked on torrent sites such as Tamilrockers and others.

Zack Snyder's much-awaited Justice League cut, popularly referred to as Snyder Cut by fans, released on HBO max on March 18. After having a full-blown fan movement and petitions online for its release, Warner Bros. finally released the Snyder Cut on the streaming platform as well as theatrically. Unfortunately, within hours of its release, the film has already been leaked on torrent sites such as Tamilrockers and others. The piracy news will come as a disappointing blow for Warner Bros. Studios considering they reportedly spent USD 70 million for additional footage and visual effects.

The film stars Ben Affleck as Batman, Henry Cavill as Superman, Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman, Jason Momoa as Aquaman, Ray Fisher as Cyborg, Ezra Miller as The Flash. Reportedly, piracy giant Tamilrockers, which is known to have targeted all the big releases, have now leaked the Justice League Snyder Cut too. As per reports, the film is available for free download in HD print on several notorious pirated sites. Looks like even superheroes cannot get away from the menace of piracy.

Zack Snyder's Justice League is the original film that the director had shot before he had to step down owing to a personal tragedy. This director's cut has been receiving favourable reviews. Unfortunately, though, the business of the film may take a hit given now that it has fallen prey to piracy.

This is not the first time the film has had to deal with a leak considering the streaming platform HBO Max, where the film premiered on March 18 had a technical mishap as they accidentally leaked Snyder Cut last week, showing it to those who tried to watch Tom & Jerry.

