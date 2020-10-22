Justice League Snyder Cut heads into reshoots with Jared Leto returning as Joker & Amber Heard as Mera

It a huge turn of events, Justice League Snyder Cut will watch Jared Leto reprise his role as the Joker. Apart from the Suicide Squad star, Aquaman's Amber Heard will also be seen as Mera in the project.

As though we weren't already excited about Justice League Snyder Cut, the news of Jared Leto joining the squad has taken this project a notch higher. The actor who played Joker in Suicide Squad has been reported to join Justice League Snyder Cut. The news was confirmed by The Hollywood Reporter. The actor wasn't featured in the Justice League released in the theatres back in 2016. But that's not the only DC actor joining the new version of the League.

The addition will tie the events of Justice League with the Suicide Squad and hopefully answer a slew questions, including the mysterious death of Robin. Fans would remember the suit appearing in the Justice League. The version which saw Joss Whedon take the director's seat after Snyder stepped down did not tie the ends. THR has also confirmed that Aquaman star Amber Heard will also appear in the Snyder version of Justice League. The international publication has revealed the two actors will be shooting for additional footage. The Snyder Cut, officially titled Zack Snyder's Justice League, will be presented as a four-episode event series next year. It has been revealed the reshoots are underway with Ben Affleck and Ray Fisher. It isn't known if other OG Justice League stars Gal Gadot, Henry Cavill, Ezra Miller and Ray Fisher will join the reshoots.

The news of Jared's addition has garnered mixed responses from DCEU fans. Check out a few reactions below:

Jared Leto will return as The JOKER in Zack Snyder's Justice League 2021 & is officially apart of Additional Photography. It's good to have you Back @JaredLeto now show them what they doubted you could do. pic.twitter.com/7Whvp9Ex5K — Movies That Maher w The Viking (@MovieBuff100) October 21, 2020

can already hear the haters crying stay mad while we get more content from the best live action joker pic.twitter.com/CcftrEJZZ1 — Alex (@fleckbats) October 21, 2020

the king has returned :) pic.twitter.com/Ub27ppWl9m — Luke (@qLxke_) October 21, 2020

He deserves a second chance (I didn't like his version of the character in theatrical cut of SS), he deserves more imo. — Dip Jyoti Roy (@DipjyotiRoy099) October 21, 2020

I think this is GREAT....his Joker deserves another chance to shine brighter than he did in SS — (@angie_cee) October 21, 2020

no more jared leto as the jokersociety has progressed past the need for jared leto as the joker — laly. (@wondersofprey) October 21, 2020

They letting Jared Leto play the Joker AGAIN?? pic.twitter.com/Smio6PKgtZ — (@Meelfrfr) October 21, 2020

What do you think of Jared Leto's addition to Justice League Snyder Cut? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

