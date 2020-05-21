Justice League Snyder Cut to release in 2021; Henry Cavill & his infamous mustache join DCEU fans to celebrate

Justice League Snyder Cut is finally is set to release in 2021. With Zack Snyder confirming the news, Henry Cavill and Jason Momoa react to the news.

It is finally happening. When Justice League released in 2017, DCEU fans were disappointed over the final version of the movie released in theatres. The post-production of the DC Films and Warner Bros produced flick was managed by The Avengers director Joss Whedon and fans were not happy with the outcome. Soon, the demand to release the Snyder Cut began with petitions floated on social media. After two and a half years, Zack Snyder confirmed that WB has given a green flag and announced Justice League Snyder Cut arrives in 2021.

Although the film will not re-release on the big screen, the Snyder Cut has found a home on HBO Max. It is unclear if the film will be released as a four-hour-long viewing experience or if it would be divided into six chapters. However, Snyder has confirmed it will be entirely a new thing.

"It will be an entirely new thing, and, especially talking to those who have seen the released movie, a new experience apart from that movie," the filmmaker told The Hollywood Reporter. "You probably saw one-fourth of what I did," he added. A source told the outlet that the project could range between $20 million and $30 million.

While the makers figure out the dynamics, Justice League star Henry Cavill took to Instagram to reveal he learned about the news from Zack Snyder during a Man of Steel watch party. The actor, who currently sports the infamous mustache that caused a controversy at the time of Justice League's release, congratulated Snyder over the Justice League Snyder Cut's release.

"Just had a little chat with Zack Snyder after a man of steel watch party. Ladies and Gents, it finally happened. The Snyder cut will be out next year! Now, I know there have been two camps over the whole Snyder Cut thing and whether it will ever happen for a while. Just remember, we all get to have more Justice League now, it's a win win. So, be nice to each other ;). Big congratulations to you, Mr Snyder! #ReleaseTheSnyderCut #ZackSnyder #JL," he said.

Jason Momoa, who has been campaigning for the Snyder Cut to release, took to Instagram and celebrated the announcement. "WE WANT finally it’s happening. your welcome. justice served. all my aloha to everyone who made this happen. all the fans. we love you. ALOHA J #releasetheSnydercut @HBOmax @ZackSnyder," he said.

Are you excited for Justice League Snyder Cut? Let us know in the comments below.

