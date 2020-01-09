Justice League Snyder Cut: Zack Snyder shares a new photo featuring Wonder Woman and Aquaman; Check it out

Justice League released two years ago. The DCEU movie left fans begging for the Snyder Cut. Zack Snyder has been teasing his version on his social media account.

It has been over two years since Justice League released and fans continue to campaign for the Zack Snyder cut of Justice League. The DCEU movie which starred Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill, Gal Gadot, Jason Momoa, Ezra Miller and Ray Fisher in the lead had a disastrous run at the box office. The output left fans fuming and demanding for the Snyder cut. While Warner Bros is yet to address the petition, director Snyder has been teasing his version on his Vero account time and again.

Recently, Snyder took to his social media account to share a black and white picture from his version of the movie. The new picture featured Gadot and Momoa. The two actors are seen seated in a van and looking away from the camera. He shared the picture with the caption, "A little bonding as we raised the dead," referring to Superman.

Check out the picture below:

Not only are fans petitioning for the Justice League Snyder cut, but even the cast who worked on the movie has also been working towards the release of the Snyder Cut. On the second release anniversary of the movie, Ben Affleck, Gal Gadot and others took to Twitter to demand the Snyder cut.

