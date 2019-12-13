Justice League Snyder Cut: Zack Snyder shares an UNSEEN photo of Henry Cavill's Black Superman & fans weep

Zack Snyder shared a new unseen photo of a black-suited Superman. The picture, featuring Henry Cavill sport the black suit, fuelled the Snyder Cut campaign.

DC Extended Universe fans have been campaigning for Zack Snyder's version of Justice League for two years now. Since the DCEU movie released in 2017, fans have been curious about Snyder's vision for Batman, Superman, Aquaman, Wonder Woman, Cyborg and The Flash. The director himself is interested in sharing his story with the world, provided Warner Bros allows him. While DC fans and Snyder wait for WB to give the Snyder cut a green flag, the filmmaker is fueling the campaign by sharing unseen pictures from his cut from time to time. This time, he has shared a photo of Henry Cavill's Superman.

The filmmaker took to his social media account on Vero and shared a never-before-seen photo of Superman wearing a black suit in Justice League. The picture seems like it was taken before the shoot commenced. Cavill stands wearing an all-black, scaled suit with his cape matching his suit. Snyder shared the picture with the caption, "My Superman."

Snyder revealed in the comments section of the post that he wanted Cavill to wear the black Superman suit for most parts of Justice League. He wanted the blue superhero suit to reappear at a crucial moment of the climax. However, he shot Cavill's scenes in the blue suit, which he was going to change in the post-production stage.

Justice League cinematographer Fabian Wagner had previously told Collider that he remembers shooting Cavill in a black suit. However, he doesn't remember if it was for a test or for the movie. "I definitely shot it, but I just can’t remember if it was more of a test or a full scene. But definitely seeing the black costume was great. So I’m not 100% sure whether that would have been in the movie anyhow," he revealed.

Snyder's photo left fans emotional on social media. Several stars took to Twitter to express their wish to watch the black-suited Superman.

