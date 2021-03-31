Justice League Snyder Cut's Deathstroke aka Joe Manganiello backs 'Restore the SnyderVerse Movement'

Joe Manganiello aka Deathstroke recently took to social media to show his support for the Restore the Snyderverse movement.

After the release of Zack Snyder's Justice League, fans have now been persuading Warner media to continue the world of Snyder's Justice League and have termed it as the Snyderverse. The online movement has fans tweeting under the hashtag, #RestoretheSnyderverse and now one actor has shown support for the same. Joe Manganiello recently took to Twitter to share a BTS picture of himself in his Deathstroke avatar as he backed the Snyderverse movement.

Sharing his picture, Joe tweeted it along with the hashtag of the campaign. This is of course not the first time that a fan movement is being joined by a celebrity. During the massive #ReleasetheSnyderCut movement, asking Warner Bros to release Zack Snyder's version of Justice League, several celebrities including the lead actors of the film such as Ben Affleck, Ray Fisher, Gal Gadot had shown their support.

As for Manganiello, the actor's impressive scenes as Deathstroke in the Snyder Cut have certainly left fans asking for more who would want his story to continue in Snyderverse. Also, Joe is known to be a massive fan of the comics himself and hence his support for this fan movement may not be as surprising.

It seems that Warner Bros executives at this point have no plans to continue with the Snyderverse. As per Variety, Ann Sarnoff, WarnerMedia Studios CEO, in an interview revealed, "I appreciate that [the fans] love Zack’s work and we are very thankful for his many contributions to DC. We’re just so happy that he could bring his cut of the Justice League to life because that wasn’t in the plan until about a year ago. With that comes the completion of his trilogy.”

