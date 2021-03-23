Justice League Snyder Cut's Zack Snyder REVEALS if he'd be interested in directing a Wolverine film for Marvel

In a recent interview, Zack Snyder shared his perspective on the MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe) and how incredibly Kevin Feige and Co. have run the gamut of experimentation in their movies and shows.

While Zack Snyder can finally breathe a sigh of relief with the recent highly-awaited release of Justice League Snyder Cut, which DCEU (DC Extended Universe) fans unanimously agree was much better than Joss Whedon's 2017 box-office disaster, fans are now demanding #RestoreTheSnyderVerse. However, WarnerMedia Studios CEO Ann Sarnoff, in an interview with Variety, reinforced Snyder Cut as the completion of Zack's ambitious trilogy.

*SPOILERS ALERT* While we may not get the desired Justice League 2 (we still have our fingers crossed!) that we're craving for since the epic Knightmare epilogue in Snyder Cut, what does Snyder feel about jumping ship to the MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe) and taking a stab at Wolverine? In an interview with MTV News, the 55-year-old filmmaker was asked if he'd be interested if he got a call from Kevin Feige, President of Marvel Studios, to direct a Wolverine movie. "That's interesting... From your lips to God's ears," was Zack's cryptic but hopeful reply.

Prior to the Wolverine tease, Snyder also shed light on his perspective of the MCU while acknowledging how incredibly experimental they have been lately. While quipping how he's never actually met Kevin, which is definitely surprising to hear, Zack shared, "Incredible work he's done, insanely beautiful and they've run the gamut. I mean, let's be honest, they've done, they've put their toes in every possible genre. They've played with their characters in, now I think in even more experimental ways than... they're secure enough to then [they can take chances now]... not playing defence anymore, which I think is pretty awesome."

When WandaVision was mentioned, in regards to the subversive, bizarre tropes that they're playing with which is really cool, Zack felt it was "100% great."

Excuse us while we manifest how Zack Snyder's Wolverine would look like! More importantly, who could replace Hugh Jackman?!

