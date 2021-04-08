Justice League's Henry Cavill snapped holding hands with mystery girlfriend in London during park stroll.

According to Daily Mail's latest photos, Henry Cavill was snapped out and about in London walking his dog Kal along with his rumoured ladylove.

Henry Cavill won over the audiences and increased his fan base ten folds when he donned the Superman cape in Zack Synder’s Man of Steel. The Witcher actor quickly went on to become a fan favourite and is loved by DC fans across the globe. While there's much interest in what Henry Cavill continues to do with DC, there is also a sizeable amount of interest in the actor's life off screen.

Maybe that's why the paparazzi couldn't get enough of clicking Henry when he was spotted with a mystery girl in London. According to photos acquired by Daily Mail, Henry was snapped out and about in London walking his dog Kal. Giving the duo company, was the actor's rumoured ladylove whose identity still continues to be a mystery.

Henry as usual looked buff and smart as he wore a jacket to tackle the cold and a pair of denims. He also sported a blue face mask and a beanie keeping in mind Covid 19 restrictions. The mystery girlfriend, on the other hand, opted for an all black look. She was seen wearing black denims, a black top and a long black coat. With her blonde tresses flowing naturally, she completed her look with black sunglasses, a black sling bag and white Nike sneakers. As per reports, the couple looked very much in love as they held hands and strolled in the park despite the paparazzi attention.

We wonder, if the Justice League actor will be making his new love life official anytime soon!

Credits :Daily Mail

