Justified: City Primeval limited series begins, Walton Goggins explains absence of Boyd Crowder

Justified fans have been eagerly awaiting the premiere of the City Primeval limited series, a continuation inspired by Elmore Leonard's crime novel. While Timothy Olyphant reprises his role as the iconic Raylan Givens, viewers will notice the absence of Walton Goggins' character, Boyd Crowder. Goggins sheds light on the decision, citing timing and circumstances as the reasons behind Boyd's exclusion from the new chapter.

Walton Goggins' perspective on Boyd Crowder's absence

Walton Goggins clarifies that the decision for Boyd Crowder's absence in Justified: City Primeval was a mutual agreement. He emphasizes the importance of timing, acknowledging that there is a season for everything and that this limited series wasn't the right place and time for Boyd's return. Nevertheless, Goggins expresses enthusiasm for watching the series unfold and commends the performances of his fellow cast members. He said “There’s a season, kind of, for everything” and, “This isn’t the right place and time.”

ALSO READ: How Matt Damon told his wife in couples therapy he'd go on acting break unless Christopher Nolan called

A stellar cast for Justified: City Primeval

Justified: City Primeval boasts an exceptional ensemble cast. Aunjanue Ellis takes on the role of the skilled attorney Carolyn Wilder, while Adelaide Clemens portrays Sandy, the girlfriend of the sociopathic Clement Mansell. The series also features Marin Ireland, Norbert Leo Butz, and Victor Williams as Detroit police detectives, adding depth to the narrative. Additionally, Vondie Curtis-Hall brings his talent to the screen as a legendary bar owner, adding further intrigue to the unfolding story.

Where to watch Justified: City Primeval

Justified: City Primeval can be watched on FX, either through their official website, FX.com, by logging in with a valid cable login, or by streaming it live on fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, YouTube TV, or Sling TV with a subscription. For those who prefer streaming services, episodes will be available for next-day streaming on Hulu.

As Justified: City Primeval begins, fans anticipate a fresh and captivating storyline set in the beloved Justified universe. Although Boyd Crowder's absence may be felt, the return of Raylan Givens and the introduction of new characters promise an enthralling journey filled with suspense and drama. With a talented cast at the helm, viewers can expect nothing less than a thrilling and memorable limited series from Justified: City Primeval.

ALSO READ: The Witcher: Have the producers and cast seen Liam Hemsworth's look test as Geralt amidst Henry Cavill's exit?