Justin and Hailey Bieber believe they will be great parents; Couple hopes to have a 'big family' someday

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber have opened up in several interviews about their plans to start a family. While the couple's fans can't wait to see the duo embrace parenthood, it was recently informed by Hailey in an interview with WSJ magazine that they may have to wait a little longer for the same as she confirmed it may not happen this year.

According to an Entertainment Tonight source, Justin and Hailey's relationship is in a great place at the moment. The couple have immense respect for each other and are extremely supportive of one another. As for the duo's parenting dreams, the couple believes they are going to be great parents and are ready for the same. The source further also added, "They want to have a big family someday."

The insider revealed how Justin and Hailey look forward to having a big family and added, "They both feel like part of their reason for being on earth was to be parents. It has been instilled in them since day one and they are looking forward to making that happen."

Justin and Hailey were recently spotted joining Kendall Jenner and her boyfriend Devin Booker on a double date at Super Bowl 2022. The duo tied the knot during a courthouse ceremony in 2018 have sparked pregnancy rumours multiple times but it was recently stated Hailey that the duo still has time to start a family as the 25-year-old model maintained that she's still "super young" while talking to Wall Street Magazine.

