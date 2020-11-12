Justin and Hailey Bieber UNFOLLOW the former’s disgraced pastor Carl Lentz after his cheating scandal

Justin Bieber and wife Hailey Bieber recently unfollowed disgraced pastor Carl Lentz after he got fired from Hillsong church over moral failures.

Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey Bieber have both unfollowed pastor Carl Lentz, the disgraced figurehead at Hillsong, after his cheating scandal. Fans noticed in the past few days that Hailey no longer followed the disgraced pastor, and now, moments ago, fans started tweeting that it looks like Justin no longer follows him either.

Justin and Hailey both do not follow Carl‘s wife Laura, and it appears as if Carl and Laura have unfollowed the A-list couple as well. For the unversed, last week, Carl Lentz was fired from his position at Hillsong due to “moral failures.” People magazine reported that the megachurch’s founder Brian Houston announced the 41-year-old pastor’s termination in a statement on Wednesday (November 4). “Today Hillsong Church East Coast advised our congregation that we have terminated the employment of Pastor Carl Lentz,” Houston said in a statement obtained by People.

“This action was not taken lightly and was done in the best interests of everyone, including Pastor Carl.” He added that Carl‘s firing comes after “ongoing discussions in relation to leadership issues and breaches of trust, plus a recent revelation of moral failures.” Houston also said that it would “not be appropriate” to go further into why Carl was fired.

