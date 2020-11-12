  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Justin and Hailey Bieber UNFOLLOW the former’s disgraced pastor Carl Lentz after his cheating scandal

Justin Bieber and wife Hailey Bieber recently unfollowed disgraced pastor Carl Lentz after he got fired from Hillsong church over moral failures.
20188 reads Mumbai Updated: November 12, 2020 02:06 am
Justin and Hailey Bieber UNFOLLOW pastor Carl LentzJustin and Hailey Bieber UNFOLLOW the former’s disgraced pastor Carl Lentz after his cheating scandal
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey Bieber have both unfollowed pastor Carl Lentz, the disgraced figurehead at Hillsong, after his cheating scandal. Fans noticed in the past few days that Hailey no longer followed the disgraced pastor, and now, moments ago, fans started tweeting that it looks like Justin no longer follows him either.

 

Justin and Hailey both do not follow Carl‘s wife Laura, and it appears as if Carl and Laura have unfollowed the A-list couple as well. For the unversed, last week, Carl Lentz was fired from his position at Hillsong due to “moral failures.” People magazine reported that the megachurch’s founder Brian Houston announced the 41-year-old pastor’s termination in a statement on Wednesday (November 4). “Today Hillsong Church East Coast advised our congregation that we have terminated the employment of Pastor Carl Lentz,” Houston said in a statement obtained by People. 

 

“This action was not taken lightly and was done in the best interests of everyone, including Pastor Carl.” He added that Carl‘s firing comes after “ongoing discussions in relation to leadership issues and breaches of trust, plus a recent revelation of moral failures.” Houston also said that it would “not be appropriate” to go further into why Carl was fired.

 

ALSO READ: Justin Bieber’s pastor Carl Lentz who helped him post his breakup with Selena Gomez FIRED over moral failures?

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :People magazine, Getty Images, Instagram

You may like these
Selena Gomez to portray Peruvian mountaineer Silvia Vásquez Lavado in her upcoming biopic: Report
Original Bachelorette Trista Sutter reveals SHOCKING details about her televised 2003 wedding
Cardi B apologises for offending Indian culture after posing as Goddess Durga; Says ‘That was not my intent’
Hugh Grant opens up about contracting coronavirus; reveals he was covid positive
Joe Biden says Donald Trump’s unwillingness to concede despite losing US Elections is ‘an embarrassment’
Zendaya & Timothee Chalamet chat about finding hope in 2020; Former says young people will change the world

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement