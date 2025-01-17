Justin Baldoni Alleges Blake Lively Mocked His Nose and Suggested Plastic Surgery During It Ends With Us Filming: LAWSUIT

Justin Baldoni is claiming in a new lawsuit against his It Ends With Us co-star Blake Lively that, contrary to her claims that he made fun of her appearance while shooting the summer release shortly after she had given birth to her youngest child, it was she who made fun of his physical appearance and suggested he get plastic surgery.

According to a $400 million lawsuit filed by Baldoni on Thursday, January 16, the Jane the Virgin alum alleged that Lively “continued to break character” during a scene and started to “speak as herself rather than as Lily, which was extremely confusing” for him.

“Lively apologized for the smell of her spray tan and body makeup. Baldoni responded, ‘It smells good,’ and continued acting, slow dancing as he believed his character would with his partner, which requires some amount of physical touching,” the documents reviewed by Page Six read.

“Lively took them out of character again and began to joke about Baldoni’s nose, which he laughed off and joked in turn, even as Lively joked that he should get plastic surgery.”

In the lawsuit, Baldoni claimed he has “publicly expressed insecurity” about his appearance and has discussed it on an episode of his Man Enough podcast on the topic of body dysmorphia.

The suit claims that Lively’s comments about Baldoni’s nose were “captured on camera.”

Baldoni’s Thursday defamation and extortion filing is not only against Lively but also her husband, Ryan Reynolds, and her publicist, Leslie Sloane.

The Five Feet Apart director, 40, accused the Gossip Girl alum of using her good friend Taylor Swift to assert control over the production of It Ends With Us, which was released in August 2024. Baldoni also shot down the sexual harassment claims Lively made in her respective suit.

Lively, 37, alleged in her December lawsuit that there had to be an all-hands meeting, which included the presence of Reynolds, 48, about Baldoni’s alleged inappropriate behavior. He was allegedly warned not to show “nude videos or images of women” to Lively and to stop mentioning his past porn addiction and sexual conquests.

Lively also accused Baldoni of engaging in an active campaign to destroy her reputation.

Last month, Baldoni filed a $250 million suit against The New York Times, claiming the newspaper selectively picked and altered communications between him and Lively without providing necessary context in their article about the actress’ sexual harassment allegations.

