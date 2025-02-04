Justin Baldoni Alleges Blake Lively Used Taylor Swift to Made Sly ‘Threats’; Says She Held Film 'Hostage'

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of sexual harassment

Justin Baldoni has new allegations against his It Ends With Us costar Blake Lively. An exhibit from the director’s amended lawsuit filed on January 31, alleges that the actress “made a veiled threat” saying she’d change her mind about securing Taylor Swift’s song My Tears Ricochet for the movie’s trailer if her demands were not met.

The Jane the Virgin actor alleged that Lively held the film “hostage in the edit room” and allegedly added pressure by stalling the marketing plan. As the legal tensions between the two parties are escalating, Baldoni made his latest court filings accessible to the public via a website he launched over the weekend.

Swift’s above-mentioned song indeed made it to the trailer and was used in another pivotal scene from the movie. Although the Bad Blood hitmaker wasn’t explicitly mentioned in the lawsuit, she was mentioned as Lively’s “megacelebrity friend” whom she used to allegedly “pressure” Baldoni.

The Five Feet Apart director earlier claimed that the costars weren’t on the same page about the movie and had several creative differences. According to his complaint, the movie’s distributor, Sony Pictures, was asked to test “two competing versions" of the Colleen Hoover adaptation.

Although his version was allegedly tested "significantly higher," the Gossip Girl alum said the author of the source material would side with her if her version wasn’t selected as the final one. In December, Lively sued Baldoni for alleged sexual harassment and a retaliatory smear campaign, which he denied. The latter filed a countersuit with $400 million claiming defamation and extortion.

Lively’s attorneys called his claims “desperate” and “meritless” and accused him and his legal team of shifting the blame by “falsely” claiming that she took the creative control of the movie and isolated the cast from Baldoni.

Moreover, the actress’s legal team claimed that her sexual harassment claims were serious, backed by concrete evidence and not some he said, she said situation.

