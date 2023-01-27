Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively to star in Sony Adaptation of Colleen Hoover’s It Ends With Us; Find out more

With his Wayfarer Studios banner, Justin Baldoni and his partner Andrew Calof are all set to executive produce and direct the adaptation of Colleen Hoover’s It Ends With Us. Steve Sarowitz, Colleen Hoover, and Blake Lively will also be serving as the executive producers on this project. Christy Hall will be penning the screenplay of the project while also producing. Jamey Heath from Wayfarer and Alex Saks from Saks Picture Company will be producing the project.

Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively are all set to star in the film adaptation of Colleen Hoover’s best selling romance novel It Ends With Us.

Justin Baldoni's interest in Colleen Hoover’s book dates back to 2019 and has since been working to gain the rights to the book. Wayfarer and Baldoni are also working closely with Colleen Hoover as a consultant for the Sony adaptation of the film.

Blake Lively made her directorial debut last year with the Taylor Swift music video for I Bet You Think About Me and is all set to gain her feature directorial debut with the adaptation of Bryan Lee O’Malley’s graphic novel Seconds. On the other hand, Justin Baldoni is the co-founder of Wayfarer Studios and has recently directed Clouds and Five Feet Apart.

Plot of It Ends With Us

The plot of It Ends With Us follows the storyline of Lily, a small-town girl who shifts to Boston to start her own business. Sparks immediately start between Lily and neurosurgeon Ryle as one fateful night when they meet on the terrace. However, Ryle’s complete aversion to the relationship considerably slows down their relationship in the beginning. Lily soon became an exception to Ryle's no dating rule as the former could not help herself and wondered what made him this way. With the new overwhelming relationship, Lily also remembers her first love and the past which she left behind – Atlas Corrigan. Ryle and Lily's new relationship is threatened when Atlas Corrigan suddenly reappears in her life.

It Ends With Us by Colleen Hoover was released in 2016 however it gained immense popularity in 2021. This made Hoover one of the top selling authors of 2022 with more than 20 million books sold.