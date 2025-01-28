Justin Baldoni Appears to Apologize to Blake Lively in 2 AM Audio Message After It Ends With Us Rewrite Disagreement

Justin Baldoni appeared to be apologizing to Blake Lively in a lengthy audio message he sent her at 2 a.m. after they allegedly disagreed over the It Ends With Us rooftop scene.

“Hey, Blake… hopefully, this does not wake you up,” the Jane the Virgin star was allegedly heard saying in the message sent around April 2023, per Daily Mail.

“There’s so much I want to say to you, and I hope that we can FaceTime or see each other in person soon … but I’m just going to send you a few thoughts.”

“I want to start with an apology,” Baldoni said, explaining that his “heart sank” when he read a text message Lively had sent about him “not always being good” at ensuring she is seen.

“I for sure fell short, and you worked really hard on that, and the way you framed it, and how that made you feel … I just wanted to say thank you for sharing that with me,” the audio continued.

“That takes a lot of trust and vulnerability, and I feel really grateful that you feel safe enough to tell me that that’s how you feel and share that with me. I f–ked up.”

Baldoni, who also directed the summer hit, assured Lively he is a person who will for sure make a lot of mistakes but will never shy away from apologizing when he realizes them.

“I’m sorry I made you feel that way. That must have felt terrible. I will for sure do better. That was not my best weekend, and I should’ve given it more time.”

Baldoni purportedly also discussed when the Gossip Girl alum invited him over to her NYC penthouse, where her best friend Taylor Swift was present and allegedly raved over her script rewrites.

According to the multihyphenate’s $400 million defamation and extortion suit against Lively and Reynolds, the former referred to her husband and the pop star as “absolute titans” and “dragons” who will protect her in battle.

“And damn right you got great friends if that’s how you felt and they knew that,” the audio message continued. Baldoni expressed that everyone in their lives should have friends like Lively has—always ready to defend their mates upon sensing trouble. “The three of you guys together, it’s unbelievable. Talk about energy and just a force,” Baldoni added of the trio.

Baldoni also insisted in his message that he did not need Reynolds or Swift to tell him how good Lively’s work was because the rewrites were actually good and would make the movie sing like she said. “I’m excited to go through the whole movie with you,” he optimistically added.

Per the audio, the Five Feet Apart director expressed that he isn’t great at communicating via texts and voice notes and hence he’d love a face-to-face meeting with his co-star. Baldoni also expressed confidence in their chemistry for the film before affirming he was excited to have a creative partner in Lively.

Furthermore, Baldoni apologized on behalf of previous filmmakers Lively has worked with who made her feel less while assuring her he’ll try his best not to fall into that category of her past collaborators.

Baldoni then went on to assure the actress she’d soon receive the draft of the script with her suggestions incorporated in it.

The My Last Days producer hoped the movie experience would be healing for Lively in some way, adding, “That’s all I want.”

The voice memo, published by the aforementioned outlet, is the latest update in the legal battle between Baldoni and Lively after she accused him of sexual harassment and retaliation last month. Baldoni denied the allegations in a suit of his own against Lively and her husband on January 16.

The famous couple has since requested a gag order, but Baldoni’s lawyer Bryan Freedman has said he refuses to let his client be “bullied” into silence anymore.

